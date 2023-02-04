The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 5, 2023

It wouldn't be hard to be lucky in love on this day, but you would have to have a certain amount of nerve and stamina to get through the day to reach the conclusion of being lucky.

Your luck doesn't come in the form of obvious actions or declarations; today's luck is more of a realization that hits, and when it hits, it feels like winning the lottery.

Our Moon is full and in the zodiac sign of Leo today, which could mean that we will stand tall in the face of adversity. We are tempted to buckle under the pressure, yet the love in our lives spares us and lifts us.

We will find that if trouble is seeking us out on this day, February 5, 2023, we can rely on our romantic partners to help us deal with it. It's in this reliability that we see just how lucky we are.

The Full Moon in Leo stirs up our ego; today, that's not bad. In the midst of what feels like a meaningless bunch of hassles, we can either give in and lose our minds or take stock of the fact that we have someone standing by our sides, letting us know that whatever it is that we must go through, they will be there with us.

Luck comes from knowing we are secure in our relationships today. And with the power of the Full Moon in Leo, and the love of a good person, we are guaranteed passage out of our troubled day.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 5, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today may have you more concerned about something you need to be doing; in fact, you may miss out on something simply because you are preoccupied.

What you will see today is that your romantic partner is more attentive than usual, and that is because they are picking up on your 'scatterbrain' antics today, and being a Gemini, that's parred for the course. You are preoccupied, which is why your partner's laser focus is so extra helpful for you today.

And because you sincerely want to feel clear-headed and able to accomplish your goals, you will listen to what your partner says and help you figure things out. The part of you that wants to listen and learn rises to the top because of Full Moon in Leo. You are getting a cosmic assist; Gemini is open to it and experiences love.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today's Full Moon in Leo brings you information that makes you smile, and that is, of course, that your romantic partner wants you to know that they are now ready to go the distance so to speak, and this display of affection makes you happy. You are still determining if you want to go the distance with them, but knowing they want it at least gives you the option.

The day generally feels good and easy-going, and even though your partner confesses this ton of love for you, you take it in stride, recognizing its positivity without going over the top.

You love your person, and they make you very happy today, and your ego gets to feel secure, thanks to the Full Moon in Leo. But, truly, the best part about today, in love, is that you feel you now have a choice; you can 'go the distance' with your partner if you want, or you can wait a while. Either way, the decision is yours, and you like it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've been on edge for the last few days, and finally, today brings you some peace. Peace comes from a loving touch and a helpful attitude, presented to you by the person you love most, your romantic partner.

During the Full Moon in Leo, you'll notice that your partner seems even more dedicated to you than usual and that, for some reason, they seem to be putting aside all that they want to do so that they can guide you or assist you with whatever it is that you are doing. They sense that you are not having an easy time and want to be there for you.

They want to shine down on you like the Full Moon in Leo; perhaps it's their ego, or they want to be your number one in everything. If anything, they will make a great effort today to show you what you mean to them, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.