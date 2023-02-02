The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 3, 2023

There are three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 3, 2023.

One person's dreams are another person's nightmare, and that's the basic flavor of today, as we have Sun square Uranus in our sky and the possibility of havoc all around us.

Whenever we have transits that are 'square' we get to experience the feeling of 'too much, too fast.' This sense makes us feel like we're being infringed upon by the opinions of others and their literal physical presence.

For some zodiac signs, February 3, 2023, will feel oppressive. We might wonder where 'our say in the matter' has gone because we will seriously feel as though we're being ignored today.

We have great ideas, but others feel their ideas are better, and because they happen to be posher than we are, they get their way, no matter what. So, today's transit of Sun square Uranus affects those of us who weren't intended to stand up for our rights today.

We thought it would be an easy, breezy, beautiful day, but instead, our egos are getting in the way of our peace. Those humans are always shooting off their mouths, aren't they?

Uranus is a great planet and always presents us with interesting transits. Uranus rules independence and uniqueness. Uranus brings us eccentricity and out-of-the-box thinking; when we are privileged to receive its influence, we become bigger than we are.

Today's transit, however, put Uranus in the square position with the Sun, which means that 'everything under the sn' will feel like a personal and annoying challenge. We will ride this through, but it may not be easy for certain zodiac signs.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 3, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've been trying so hard to improve yourself, Leo, that you've come to the conclusion that it's all about getting people to like you, and you feel that if you aren't well-liked, then somehow you've failed yourself.

You are doing wonderfully and should not give up, as your internal work will pay off in the long run. However, today's transit, Sun square Uranus, gives you the idea that to make people like you, you need to come up with some outrageously fun idea, and you do. You do because Uranus taps into the place in your imagination where things light up and catch on.

The only problem is that, on this day, February 3, 2023, your outrageous idea will offend and send you back a few steps. You don't like not being a crowd pleaser, and today lets you know that sometimes, you can't have it all. It's OK, Leo. It's OK.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are practically Gemini-like in the way you can change your mind, and on this day, February 3, during Sun square Uranus, you will change your mind once again.

You feel like you've been swept up in some insane drama. At first, it was thrilling, as you haven't been involved in serious drama in a long time — intentionally so. But this whirlwind has you caught up, and when you get entangled in something, you tend to view yourself as the leader, the boss, the one who will do it right and show everyone else how it's done.

And then, you'll do an about-face and change your mind. Suddenly, today's drama doesn't look promising. It looks like a bunch of egos all vying for attention, with you in the top position. It all looks bleak and uninteresting to you, even though just yesterday, you will be ready to bust down doors to be a part of it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today lets you see something clearly: life is short, and money is here to be spent. That's not a green light for reckless spending but a hint that you could be doing more with your money and more with your time. You've spent a lot of your life rebelling against what is expected of you, and in a way, that's hurt you.

While it's cool to be a rebel, being a rebel that only ends up hurting yourself isn't worth much, is it? And so, today, during Sun square Uranus, you will shine the light on your own experience, and you will see that, yes, this life is short; it's ZIPPING on by at the speed of light, and this means that you need to start living.

It's a rough day because great moments are often forged in pain, but you are going to take this pain, and you are going to make the very best of it...but...you have to actually START first.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.