The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 31, 2023

There's an interesting juxtaposition going on on January 31, 2023. We are working with the cosmic influence of Sun trine Moon, which is ordinarily a very good transit, but there's a downside to this event, and for three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes, we may get to see how there is such a thing as too much of a good thing.

The twisted little bit about Sun trine Moon is that it makes things 'perfect and boring.' We may be 'satisfied' with today, but we won't be overjoyed; we will just 'be.'

And that's how the Sun trine Moon can turn a good experience into one that feels...lacking. This transit is known for bringing about balance. It relies on routine, and unfortunately, it can also act as a dulling agent.

We don't always 'feel' what we need to feel during this transit; it dulls our senses and makes us conform to our situation. While fitting in might sound good, today makes it uncomfortable; Sun trine Moon brings out impatience and tends to stifle creativity and spontaneity.

It might take a lot of work to get things done today. It might take a lot of work to communicate today. We may become so fearful of coming across as strong-willed or original that we take a back seat to mediocrity.

In other words, what makes this day rough lies in the idea that on January 31, 2023, we choose to be less than the people we are. We dumb ourselves down, and we accept less than we deserve. We need to work on our worth to fit in with the crowd. Yow.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 31, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Here comes the day when you do your best to be diplomatic and fair, and someone takes your words the wrong way, only to throw them back in your face for even trying to explain yourself.

You start this day out feeling GREAT; you feel balanced and Zen — you've got wondrous things to accomplish, and you feel so at ease with the way things have been going that you don't need to watch your words...or your back.

During Sun trine Moon, you'll try to let animosity or antagonism roll off your back because you know that it's not your problem, and yet, it's as if this day wants you to know that you're not in the 'all clear' zone. Drama awaits, and you don't understand why, and even if it isn't 'your' problem, it becomes your problem simply because you didn't want today to go this way.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last thing you need today is more of the same. You feel like you've had it up to the eyeballs in predictable results, and so far, everything in your life has become routine, predictable and boring. While others dream of a life as uneventful as yours, you resent every second of it, and during sun trine moon, the feeling becomes amplified.

You want more out of your life, and while you realize that many of your friends are thrilled at the idea of routine love, routine work, and routine healthcare...you want spontaneity and surprise.

You know what's coming, and it doesn't thrill you, propelling you to crave the wildlife. On January 31, 2023, you will feel as though you will want to explode if you don't get yourself to a wild party sooner or later.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Oh, you are not into doing what you will be doing today. You are, by nature, filled with passion and interest; the last thing you can handle is having to lessen your passion or dilute your interest for other people's convenience.

You are clearly on your own today, as the 'flock' seems to be in order, living up to the low expectations of the day. You are not satisfied, though; during Sun trine Moon, you want to stand out...and it's not because you have nothing to offer.

You have everything to offer, but nobody is there to receive your offerings because everyone is happy with the simple things today, like going to work, shopping, eating dinner with the fam, etc...

You, on the other hand, feel like you'll go out of your mind if you have to do something 'normal,' and because it will be hard for you to find your voice during Sun trine Moon, you may end up feeling that this day is rather rough on you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.