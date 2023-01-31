The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, February 1, 2023

As a new month begins, the Moon in Cancer hints at the focus and energy for the month ahead.

January may have been the first month of the new year, but February is the first month that feels like new energy is in place.

In the weeks since the Super New Moon in Aquarius and all planets turning direct, there has been an awareness regarding how you see life and experience it.

That does not mean that the unforeseen will not occur, but that whatever you believe is true about life is also what you will end up living.

Part of this is the law of abundance and even attraction, in that it is not the life that creates your perspective but your mindset and beliefs that create the external events around you.

Whatever you believe to be true about life will become reality.

Even in the beginning stages of learning and understanding this, you are starting to learn what power this is to possess.

If you get to choose what kind of life you live and how you will feel, you would never be willing to choose struggle, lack or the constant feeling of having to fight for anything and everything. Yet, that is how so many have been living.

In the year dubbed one of healing, understanding your choice and your thoughts' power over the life you create is essential.

When you realize that life must be hard or love is always challenging, that becomes the moment you start shifting your reality.

February has self-love written all over it, but a gentle sacredness is also encompassed within the shortest month of the year.

It is a chance to tap into your softness and ease and choose what is being given freely instead of the other way around.

As the month begins with the Moon in Cancer, this energy will become more important to you as Cancer rules the home and many of the themes that this next month will represent.

It is a chance for you to no longer sabotage all the good that is trying to occur within your life and instead lean into it, knowing that it is only the beginning of what you deserve.

Take time today to reflect on what you would like to manifest or accomplish in the weeks ahead, but instead of having to fight for them, what you would do differently if your work and effort were done through ease and peace if you made your self-care a priority.

This creates a map for the month ahead and a promise to yourself regarding what you will accept and participate in.

It is the choice to own your power and see things differently, which is the key to change.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Wednesday, February 1, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As a Cancer, you are guided to take all you have learned about caring for yourself and use that to create greater balance within your life and the relationships most important to you.

Not only is the Moon in Cancer today, but as its ruling sign, it is more powerful here, helping you tune into your greatest emotions so that you can understand their power.

This next year is about greater balance within your life than last year. It will allow you to feel more settled within yourself and all you have built, but it will also be about you branching out into new and exciting directions. As you do, you might start to understand why your life is created within how you treat yourself.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Cancer is your polarizing sign, and because of that, it represents your romantic sector. The Moon in Cancer is about your deepest romantic feelings and desires, but the focus is on whether you align with them.

Instead of seeing this area of yourself as merely decorative or superficial, lean into what your emotions are trying to tell you and even those of your romantic partner.

You may do better with acts of service as a love language, but in resisting emotions, you are also fighting something that will only create strife in your life. When you start to accept them, to see everything as a gift and a tool for your betterment, you also begin to be able to embrace your present and create your future in an entirely new way.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Cancer energy rules your family and home life; with the Moon here, it means not only will there be changes here, but it will involve a deep surrender. Regardless of how things have been going in your domestic life, although this area needs transformation for many, you need to relinquish control to gain greater peace.

Think about what you are fighting so hard for right now and whether it is truly based on giving you more of the life you desire or instead trying to keep things the same out of fear.

This fight is not against anything or even anyone in your life but yourself. It all comes down to why you think you do not deserve to be happy instead of simply choosing ease choosing joy. Today is your chance to glean these answers for yourself so that you can recognize the power within your choices in the weeks ahead.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.