The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Hearts Are Open To Love During Moon Square Venus On January 30, 2023

Ah, Moon square Venus, what do you have in store for us, today? We know what you're capable of, yet we need to know what you're capable of.

We think we want to love; we believe love is the answer, but so often, we sabotage the path that will take us there, and sometimes that sabotage starts with the simple act of falling in love. And on this day, three zodiac signs will fall in love...almost to the point of madness.

Falling in love is like working out and feeling the super adrenaline rush that comes with all of those endorphins being released simultaneously...it's truly a rush, and it can be a deceptive rush.

Falling in love makes us one-sided; we can never see the truth, nor can we see the other person in their reality during this kind of adoration...we see only what we want to see, which is why falling in love is so dangerous. We don't consider things like 'danger' when we fall hard for someone; we only think: MUST HAVE THAT PERSON.

This is because the Moon square Venus is testing your capacity for love, as that is its job. Falling in love might feel like fun, but it's actually not that easy, and it stirs up a lot of emotion that isn't necessarily related to the person or the love.

So, for the zodiac signs about falling hard for someone in their lives, we wish you well. This could be the beginning of a new life for you; hang tough and stay with the love.

The zodiac signs whose hearts are open to love during the Moon square Venus on January 30, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Like you needed a push to be even more in love than you already are, Taurus! Here's the thing, you can fall harder in love than you already are and today is the day you find that out. You are at the mercy of Moon square Venus, and your usual burst of optimism and positivity will be on high today, all because you are practically giddy over the romance you're involved in. You can hardly believe that this thing has gotten better!

Wow. So, just as you thought, you couldn't fall any harder in love with the person you're with, BAM! In comes more love, more hope and more plans for a future that makes you love your person, even more today than ever before. You will survive the intensity BRING IT. You love it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Not only are you about to fall deeply, madly, passionately in love with someone on this day, but you also need this feeling; you need this to feel alive again, as you've been feeling 'less than alive' when it comes to love, passion and romance, and you don't want to live this way.

Good thing that there's someone around to claim all of your attention, and what a boost of energy this gives you; Moon square Venus energy is all around you, and at this point, you don't even care if the person is madly in love with you in return; you adore being in love. Whatever happens, happens. As for now, you want to enjoy the ride because rides like this occur rarely in a lifetime, and you're all there for this one. You want to be in love, and love wants you to be in love. So...go for it. Right on, right on.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's been a while since you've felt like this; you had no idea you could feel so strongly about another person. You thought that the days of falling in love were behind you, and yet, life seems to have a very big, very nice surprise in store for you, and it begins today, January 30.

Your intense love may not start on this day, but it is in progress, that's for sure, and you are leading up to the same kind of feeling you had when you first had a crush on someone back in the day. You are especially susceptible to Moon square Venus energy as it continuously makes you feel more open to losing yourself in love. While you're someone who is nervous when they are not in control, this mad love of yours will have you losing all of it...in all the right ways.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.