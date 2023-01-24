The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 25, 2023:

Aries

Aries, you love to go with the gusto and charge straight for the prize when you feel the pangs of love. For today, let your heels sink into the earthy nature of romance so that you can savor every moment you get with your love.

Taurus

Sometimes friends may not understand what you see in a person, but that should not matter to you. There comes a time when you have to choose from your heart and trust that it knows what you need from your perfect match.

Gemini

Being in love with someone special does not mean you must also become their doormat. In relationships, two people strive to become one, but there will also be moments when your beliefs or points of view are different. When you discover the conflict, it's always best to be yourself as it helps to avoid resentment.

Cancer

Work as a team. You have allowed your significant other to see things that no one else has ever seen in you.

The deepest and darkest side that you hide from the world is not meant to be a place of shame but a source of healing and courage when life gets tough.

Leo

You're ready to announce someone special as your person.

You were not ready to admit that you've fallen in love for a long time, but now that you realize you can't live without them, you want them to know you wish for their presence to be in your life all the time. Things have changed because you have changed.

Virgo

The best way to get to know someone you like is to do life together. Find a way to enter your significant other's world in tangible ways.

Seek out opportunities to work together, do errands and work out together and see how each of you is during those small moments that create a fulfilling life.

Libra

You are in love with the feeling of love, and there's a part of you wanting to get lost in the moment without worry what tomorrow will bring. Today, you long for the sensual and simple pleasures that come from romance, and indulging in those pleasures make this day what you hope it will be.

Scorpio

Family means the world to you, and today you may find your love life veers toward time with parents, relatives and close friends. Today is perfect for a quite night at home playing board games or looking through old family photos walking down memory lane.

Sagittarius

You love it when your mate is sweet and tender, sharing words of affirmation and adoration for you. Today's all about the sweet goodness of love, from sentimental moments to kind words on post-it notes. Words touch your heart, Sag.

Capricorn

Today, your partner holds all of your attention, and you want to invest time in building your relationship to be strong enough to last the test of time. Pay close attention to the little moments, Capricorn; when you do, they truly do count.

Aquarius

You are willing to make an important change for love, Aquarius. You can see things from a different perspective and it helps you to see the world in a fresh, new light.

Pisces

You may not be able to remain friends with an ex even if you try to do so. The pain can still be fresh from the loss of your relationship. You need space and time. Just let them know.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.