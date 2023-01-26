The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Venus In Pisces Starting January 27, 2023

If Venus in Pisces had a purpose, it would be to get us thinking about the people we once loved. It's such a sensitive transit, and because it's a Venus transit, love will be involved. And, because it's Pisces, it will be a 'soft' remembrance; kind thinking will take place.

There are no grudges being held on this day, nor are there weepy tears for a love that's gone lost. Today is for warm thoughts of a positive nature. We return to thoughts of loved ones who changed our lives and improved our experience on Earth.

And if we're thinking about them, they are thinking about us. It's as if we set up an invisible line of ethereal communication and are tuned into the same frequency. This isn't the day when our exes are actively mad at us or even thinking bad thoughts about us; this day goes to kindness and sweet memories. So, take heart: if our exes think about us, they are thinking good thoughts.

However, there is something to the date as it sparks the idea of particular exes and zodiac signs. With the help of transit Venus in Pisces, the people we 'think' are thinking of us are.

We know it, we feel it...and while we may not reach out and confirm, it's good enough to know that that special someone who can no longer be in our lives is out there, having a good old memory, on our behalf.

The three zodiac signs whose ex is thinking of them during Venus in Pisces starting January 27, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Every now and then, you think about 'that person,' and even though the relationship went sour and could not go further, you still have the occasional good thought about them...and they, you.

Today, while you're happily reminiscing over the better days, you can rest assured that this person has not forgotten you. While you don't want to tell yourself that, OF COURSE, how could anyone forget YOU?

You also know they were pretty special to you at one point. Knowing this person thinks of you fondly is very important to you, and you can trust that this is happening today. That's the beauty of the past: sometimes, it rewrites itself so that only the good parts remain. During Venus in Pisces, your ex will be thinking of you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may review a few memories today, as Venus in Pisces inspires thoughts of the past and the finer times you've had. One person comes to mind, and you may wonder about whatever became of them. Are they still around? Are they healthy, active, creative, and in love...did they ever find someone to love?

While you know in your heart that you will never see this person again...or want to...you know that the two of you once had a special bond, and it is that bond that 'comes alive' today in memory.

And that memory is something you share...today, in thought. You may think you are never thought of or that you've become just a part of another person's past, but the truth is, you were and are still just as important to that person. They think of you from time to time, and always with a smile on their face.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have a secret side to you, Sagittarius, and very few people know this about you: you do not consider yourself important to anyone in your life. Yes, while the world thinks you are this well-put-together person of extreme confidence, you have no idea that anyone in the world would think of you, let alone remember you fondly.

While you may not know it, Venus in Pisces has a wake-up call for you, and it comes in the form of someone thinking sweet thoughts about the life they once lived with you. You can't imagine that this person ever thinks of you and that they think of you with joy in their heart is beyond your comprehension.

As mentioned, you may not find out if this person is thinking of you today, but they are Sagittarius. It seems you are more forgettable than you believe yourself to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.