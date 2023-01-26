The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 27, 2023

Today comes with temptation, and it's not the kind that lures us into the arms of another lover — oh no. The temptation we will experience today is the kind where we may be tempted to act inappropriately. We know what's right, and the more we know it, the more we want to do the opposite...but why?

Why do we feel like being rebellious when we're so good at 'doing the right thing?' We do it because we want to see what might happen, and this is because Moon sextile Saturn is in our sky, acting like an imp.

This transit brings out the best in us regarding good behavior and responsible choices. And that's the problem...all this 'good' stuff is starting to make certain people feel like sheeple, meaning, "Why do I have to go along with everyone? Is it to be like everyone else?" We see what's right, we know it as truth, and ironically, it hits us the wrong way, making us want to be the person who walks away from expectation.

And so, on this day, January 27, 2023, during the Moon sextile Saturn, we will see certain zodiac signs reject the 'standard' behavior and opt-in for something a little more...anti-normal. The attitude of today is one of order versus chaos, and for some, chaos is king. This should be...fun? We shall see!

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 27, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You deal with chaos daily, and while you'd readily admit that it's not what you're going for exactly, there's something to the idea of frenetic, wild energy that appeals to you. You feel creative and strong today, so the start of the day is somewhat under control, but with Moon sextile Saturn at the helm, you can expect a few unexpected turns.

Today will turn out differently than planned, and while you're open to surprises or sudden changes, you're not interested in losing all control of what's happening here.

What you're looking at is a good idea gone terribly wrong and how, on this day in particular, the old phrase, "too many cooks spoil the broth." You'll notice that there are only so many people involved in this creative work of yours...there are too many adverse opinions. Hello Chaos, how's it going?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today brings you a typical Leo experience, meaning that, on this day, January 27, 2023, during Moon sextile Saturn, you will be feeling gregarious and full of energy; you want to bring friends along, and you feel like you've got a wad of cash in your pocket that needs to be burned off. Your attitude is go, go, go, and with the Moon sextile Saturn stepping in to let you know its secret plan, you'll find that most of your day will become stop, stop, stop.

Saturn ends things. It's big, brassy, bold and annoying, and for all of your magnificent Leo optimism and courage, it looks like you'll be taking a back seat to Saturn today. This transit, Moon sextile Saturn, begs for order but rarely gets it, mainly because its request is so hard to live up to. So, today goes to trying. You may not get far, but at least you can boast that you DID try.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are under the impression that you can call the shots today, Scorpio, and as much as we may be cheering you on, the planets have something else in store for you. During the Moon sextile Saturn, you'll be filled with 'get up and go' and proceed to do just that...get up and go.

Unfortunately, the 'go' part may come with a delay — just what you dislike most in the world. You are one of those people who really like order; you like knowing when a certain thing is supposed to take place, and in a way, you like predicting the outcome...it's like a game for you.

But that prediction is based on real facts and real variables, and what makes this day rough for you is that everything needs to be clarified. There are no 'real facts or variables' to work with; all you can see is chaos. It's that crazy Saturn chaos, making itself known in all the ways you wish it wouldn't.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.