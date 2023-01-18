The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, January 19, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, January 19, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, January 19, 2023:

Aries

Love requires a bit of structure and self-control.

While these two things do not seem very romantic, they can help you remain thoughtful about where your relationship is headed and whether or not that is a direction you'd like to go with your partner.

Taurus

Too many people want to get to the good things in a romantic relationship, but the foundation you set is the most important.

The key to your success comes from your heart and mindset. For you, Taurus, stable and steady, wins your heart over.

Gemini

Today, your spiritual outlook comes into focus as you review your life and search for a soul who connects with you on the same level.

You may find it easier to communicate with a partner on the same page and decide not to try working so hard to date individuals who choose paths that are opposite your personal convictions.

Cancer

The year has begun a bit slower than you had anticipated with so many retrograde planets, but today it is a bit more intense with Venus conjunct Saturn.

There's a desire to structure your schedule this week, leaving less room for spontaneous dates and outings. You may schedule a date in advance instead of last minute, if someone wants to see you.

Leo

Love does amazing things in your life, and you're so ready for people to notice the difference in you.

Your inner change takes time for others to recognize, but just keep working on yourself. Your shine will tell it all.

Virgo

Healthy love and high standards are what you want to set for yourself, Virgo.

There are amazing things you desire for your love life. There isn't any room left to settle for anything less than what you know is right for you.

Libra

Romance is always a wonderful experience with a person you love who feels the same way as you. You may not find this unique and special person right away.

Sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs before you can find your prince.

Scorpio

Your family's approval of your life took time to get over, and now that you are comfortable living and loving who you want to love, you feel free. This is a big deal, Scorpio. You get to choose from your heart, and not to people-please others.

Sagittarius

Today complicated conversations can come up, revealing how discussing with a partner can be challenging.

It's important to remember the relationship is what matters most, not being right.

Capricorn

Money can be a stressful topic that seems worthy of fighting over. It's harder to take back words you regret in the heat of passion. It's much easier to work together as a team to get through a tough financial patch; the choice is hard. Choose love.

Aquarius

Knowing what you want and who you are is crucial to picking the right person. You attract people into your life that match your spiritual energy. Make sure you're coming from a place of fullness before you look to anyone else.

Pisces

It's hard to let go of someone who has meant so much to you in memory or experience.

To start a new chapter in your life, you'll want to start fresh without carrying unmet expectations from the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.