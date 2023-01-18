The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 18, 2023
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, January 19, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Loneliness Ends During The Sun Conjunct Pluto On January 19, 2023
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, January 19, 2023:
Aries
Love requires a bit of structure and self-control.
While these two things do not seem very romantic, they can help you remain thoughtful about where your relationship is headed and whether or not that is a direction you'd like to go with your partner.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Taurus
Too many people want to get to the good things in a romantic relationship, but the foundation you set is the most important.
The key to your success comes from your heart and mindset. For you, Taurus, stable and steady, wins your heart over.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Gemini
Today, your spiritual outlook comes into focus as you review your life and search for a soul who connects with you on the same level.
You may find it easier to communicate with a partner on the same page and decide not to try working so hard to date individuals who choose paths that are opposite your personal convictions.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Cancer
The year has begun a bit slower than you had anticipated with so many retrograde planets, but today it is a bit more intense with Venus conjunct Saturn.
There's a desire to structure your schedule this week, leaving less room for spontaneous dates and outings. You may schedule a date in advance instead of last minute, if someone wants to see you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Leo
Love does amazing things in your life, and you're so ready for people to notice the difference in you.
Your inner change takes time for others to recognize, but just keep working on yourself. Your shine will tell it all.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Virgo
Healthy love and high standards are what you want to set for yourself, Virgo.
There are amazing things you desire for your love life. There isn't any room left to settle for anything less than what you know is right for you.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Libra
Romance is always a wonderful experience with a person you love who feels the same way as you. You may not find this unique and special person right away.
Sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs before you can find your prince.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Scorpio
Your family's approval of your life took time to get over, and now that you are comfortable living and loving who you want to love, you feel free. This is a big deal, Scorpio. You get to choose from your heart, and not to people-please others.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Sagittarius
Today complicated conversations can come up, revealing how discussing with a partner can be challenging.
It's important to remember the relationship is what matters most, not being right.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn
Money can be a stressful topic that seems worthy of fighting over. It's harder to take back words you regret in the heat of passion. It's much easier to work together as a team to get through a tough financial patch; the choice is hard. Choose love.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aquarius
Knowing what you want and who you are is crucial to picking the right person. You attract people into your life that match your spiritual energy. Make sure you're coming from a place of fullness before you look to anyone else.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Pisces
It's hard to let go of someone who has meant so much to you in memory or experience.
To start a new chapter in your life, you'll want to start fresh without carrying unmet expectations from the past.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.