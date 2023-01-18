The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 19, 2023

With a Capricorn Moon letting us know in very obvious ways that today may come with hassles and upsets, we may find that this day isn't working out the way we planned.

And 'planned' is the key word here, as the main reason today may be rough is that one plan, in particular, will be totally blown out of the water.

In other words, it's best if we go with the flow today because there's a good chance we won't be getting what we want, and it's way better to flow with it than to fight against it.

Capricorn Moon brings out the nit-picky overlord in all of us, but mostly in three specific zodiacal signs. What we feel are good intentions can easily turn into power-hungry ambitions, and if we are prevented from achieving our goals on this day, we may end up doing ourselves more harm than good.

What this means is that because we have such a high standard for the day, anything that doesn't meet that standard will be perceived by us as a failure. Thanks, Capricorn Moon, you're always such a party pooper!

The upside of Capricorn Moon is that, while you may not get your results today, you are guaranteed to get results sooner than later, meaning all the work that you do today is not for naught; you will create something magnificent today, but it won't be recognized in time for you to get your instant gratification. So, if you can handle the slight ego burn that comes with today, you should be fine.

Try not to take it all that seriously, zodiac signs.

Capricorn energy works both ways; try to make it work for you by 'letting it flow.' Don't hold on so tight to a projected outcome that you end up hurting yourself.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 19, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last thing you need is a hassle today at work. You feel this week has been practically blessed or magically spared from annoyances. Sounds good in theory, and then there's the Capricorn Moon to deal with, which changes everything. Today makes you feel it may have been a better day to call in sick, not that I'm suggesting that.

But, still, there's that one person at work who seems to have you targeted as the person they need to make miserable, and today, they'll get to go all the way. And you will not only NOT appreciate it, but also stand up for yourself.

While that's a great thing, what you 'say' may not be all that great. You don't like being told what to do by someone you do not like, and rather than politely refuse to do their bidding, you will engage with them as if you are fighting a gladiatorial battle. Suit yourself if that's what you need.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are never all that happy, are you, Capricorn? OK, that's not fair; let's put it this way: if there's something that you can find wrong with the picture — any picture — you will find it, analyze it, and use it to make yourself feel miserable. It's like a vicious circle; you see, you grab, you ruin, and then you feel like crap because you overreacted and did the wrong thing again.

You are someone that others look to as an example, and the problem with you being an example for others is that you want to avoid the job. You want to do what you want to do, and you really don't care if others think you're just a marvel at your job; you only want other people to mind their own business and do their work. Still, on this day, January 19, during the Capricorn Moon, you will not be able to see much more than the faults and mistakes of other people. Yow.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a good reason for you to react so poorly to the Capricorn Moon's influence, which reflects some thoughts about yourself that you are seriously not into looking at. Here's the thing: you've been getting away with something for a long time. You think it's your little secret, but others have come to not only know your secret but resent it.

What's happening today is that you are going to be realizing that you are...lazy. Yes, lazy. You'd like to think of yourself as someone who is active, thoughtful, progressive and on the go, but the truth is that you are too scared to do anything with your life, and it's starting to get on your nerves. Moon in Capricorn brings this out, and you will feel anger today. Anger at yourself for allowing so much time to be wasted. Can you get it back, Aquarius? Think about it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.