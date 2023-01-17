The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Unloved During Venus Square Uranus On January 18, 2023

You know what's harder than feeling unloved? Expressing that you feel unloved. We're so used to the pressure put on us to be these perfect people that we shy away from showing our vulnerable sides. The reality is that so much of what makes us feel vulnerable lies in the idea that we don't really feel loved.

And where do we fit into this grand ideal if love makes the world go around? On this day, January 18, we will be joined by a transit that may bring out this tender side, and that transit is Venus square Uranus.

We must first understand one thing: Feeling unloved doesn't necessarily mean we ARE unloved or that someone in our life doesn't love us.

The feeling we carry with us today is the kind that has us looking a little too deeply at the things on our minds that bother us. We take things to heart today; we misunderstand someone's intentions, and if we let it, our lack of self-esteem will run wild and free, and that is not a good thing.

Today is when we misunderstand something our lover, partner, or date says to us. If they don't respond to us with the expected answer or reaction, we may take it as a sign that they no longer care, or worse: that they no longer love us.

This isn't true. With Venus square Uranus in our sky today, we may actively look for reasons to feel bad, and there's nothing worse than feeling unloved. If we must indulge in this kind of thinking, let it be short-lived, as Venus square Uranus has no intention of sticking around.

The three zodiac signs who feel unloved during Venus square Uranus on January 18, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have always been one of the most sensitive signs of the Zodiac, and while that comes with its glamor and shine, it's usually harder than it is easy to be this sensitive. And when you plummet, you go hard.

So hard that you usually hit rock bottom, and during Venus square Uranus, you may see that rock bottom again. Today gives you the impression that nobody likes you. Stay long enough in that mindset, and you'll add on a new issue: nobody loves you.

Is that really true, Cancer? Are you really unloved? If you think about it, you'll know that you are loved but are not interested in playing up the good side of today.

You are doing that thing: you are indulging in self-pity, and while you do not like the feeling of doing such a thing, you do it anyway because you're not coming up for air until you convince yourself that you are that one person on earth who never knew love. Snap out of it!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may be one of the most loved and adored people, Sagittarius, but on this day, January 18, during the transit Venus square Uranus, you'll find a problem with that. You've got yourself convinced that nobody actually loves you; they 'admire' you for your talent or whatever.

You feel as though nobody wants to get to know the 'real you' because, on some level, you feel that they are all intimidated by you for reasons you'll never understand. Here's the thing, Sag; you need to wake up.

Yes, people admire you, but perhaps you've begun to use that as a crutch. What's meant by that is...maybe you aren't allowing people to know you, so you blame it on them, saying they are intimidated by you. Why don't you get out of your way and let the people who love you LOVE YOU? If love knocks, don't ignore it and don't say it didn't try.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a good reason why you feel so unloved today, and it isn't all because of Venus square Uranus...it's because you always feel this way. You feel liked, you feel popular, you feel admired, but you don't feel loved and never really have.

You've had so many issues with parents and relationships that you aren't even sure what love is. What it's starting to look like is you self-protecting before you get a chance even to experience it.

It's as if you reject yourself before you get rejected, and there is nothing on the schedule for rejection; you assume it will happen and create the scene accordingly. The problem with today is that the transit Venus square Uranus specifically adds to the feeling of being unloved, which you'll have to work with today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.