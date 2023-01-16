The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Today, the universe slows down as Mercury is stationary in Capricorn before turning direct tomorrow.

Right before and right after a planet turns retrograde, its energies are felt the most strongly, which means that with Mercury ruling thoughts and communication, it is time to slow down and practice the pause.

Beginning the year during a Mercury Retrograde means you must deal with some lingering issues or themes before finding that new beginning and momentum forward that you are craving.

It is starting a new chapter while reflecting on the previous one.

During these last few weeks of Mercury Retrograde, you experienced the Full Moon in Cancer, Mars turning direct in Gemini, and Venus in Aquarius, activating the previous Eclipse series.

All of this has brought an incredible amount of new awareness and the realization of what is of the most value to you as you begin to move ahead.

Frustrations were likely as you had more moments of clarity, but you also felt restricted from moving ahead.

However, all of that is set to change; today, though, is not one to forge ahead but instead to practice the pause.

Mercury is known as the master of the mind, and while in this precipitous position of turning direct tomorrow, it is important to understand the energies at play.

The last day of Mercury Retrograde brings the cumulation of events from the past few weeks, especially if you have been reluctant to speak about anything or on those things that carry weight in creating the future.

It is also a time when frustrations and even misunderstandings can be high, almost feeling like you are in a pressure cooker before the energy shifts tomorrow.

However, despite all of this, it holds enormous opportunities for you.

If you can relax in the unknown that exists right now and take the space to observe all those around you, you will see greater clarity in different situations.

You will be able to practice the pause, see what others do, what they might say, what might come as a surprising turn of events, but you can be the peace within the storm.

Depending on your zodiac sign, today’s energy will affect you more greatly than others. Still, it is important to remember that practicing the pause can help you from having to participate in a repair conversation later.

There is the added benefit of also being able to surrender to the stillness today.

It is an excellent day for journalling, dreaming and planning regarding the future as the Moon shifts into Sagittarius at midday.

What has come up in the past few weeks made you reflect and think about the stability of your relationships, career, and life.

Now that you have this valuable information, instead of feeling rushed to do something, take the time to sit with it, to respect the quiet and your space for processing and figuring out what is next.

The pause holds the power of silence but also the wisdom that not everything needs to be responded to.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Tuesday, January 17, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mercury has been in your sign since early December and in retrograde since the final days of 2022. Mercury within your sign has brought up a time to reflect on your authentic needs, vision, and beliefs for life and how that differs from what you may express to others.

By taking this time and clarifying how you can honor yourself more deeply, you are also giving yourself a chance to change things moving forward. Instead of simply charging the mountain and set on conquering it, you are instead being invited to reflect more on how you feel and if that challenge is one that you even feel passionate about it.

Mercury Retrograde within your sign has helped you understand that your emotional feelings matter as much as logic when determining what resonates with you. As Mercury prepares to turn direct tomorrow, you may feel an urgency within the energy today, but it is only an illusion.

Even if there is a conversation that you still need to have, it is still important to pause before addressing anything. Following tomorrow, everything will seem clearer, and you will understand the value of waiting.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Capricorn is your polarizing sign and reigns over your romantic relationships. Mercury Retrograde within this realm of your life has brought up themes of communication within your connection.

Even if you are single, it may have offered you the chance to think about how you communicate and what. You have recently moved through a chapter of your life where you learned that taking care of your own needs is just as important as taking care of those around you. You cannot please people your way into happiness, even if it is a healthy relationship with reciprocal love.

Much of what came out during the past few weeks is about how and when you communicate your needs within a relationship. This is learning to advocate for yourself without blaming any discrepancy on your partner, past or current.

Today, it is important to pause and reflect on how you have been communicating, how you can improve and even what you can ask your partner for to help with that process. The foundation of love is communication, which you are learning can truly make all the difference.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are set to absolutely have a game-changing year as Jupiter spends most of the year in Aries, the sign that represents romantic opportunities for you. Come mid-February, Juno, Vesta, and Venus join Jupiter, so it could be an especially poignant month in terms of growth and connections growing to a deeper level.

This Mercury Retrograde in your home, family and even childhood wounds sector, though, is important because healing needs to take place before moving ahead. If you have not already, use today’s energy to reflect on the stability and security that you either feel or have felt within these themes within your life.

Try to process through them, look at them as an experience you need to grow from and then begin bringing acceptance and forgiveness to them. If any conversations are needed, wait a few days after Mercury turns direct for the best results. If you have nothing to bring up, you can continue giving yourself grace during this time. The most important thing is to make sure you do not make any rash decisions about your love life right now; you want to ensure that your choices come from healing rather than wounding.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.