The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, January 15, 2023

In the aftermath of the Last Quarter Moon yesterday, today brings passion and unexpected events to the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 15, 2023.

The year is starting slow as two planets are still left retrograde right now, but that does not mean positive developments are not possible, only that it will take some time to build momentum.

Yesterday’s Last Quarter Moon in Libra encouraged you to release what you have been holding onto that is preventing you from aligning your thoughts with actions with what you hope to create in the future.

Today the Moon moves into Scorpio, raising your feelings' intensity as you crave liberation from anything and anyone that is restricting your progress.

Early in the day, the Scorpio Moon will square off with Pluto in Capricorn, raising the stakes and making you want to speak out again about what feels oppressive within your life.

While Mercury is retrograde in Capricorn for a few more days, there may need to be some important conversations from the past that need to be brought back up and finally dealt with.

Nothing should be excused, and nothing should be taken as normal or what is expected, especially if it violates your truth or needs in some way.

Part of creating freedom within your life is declaring freedom from those who distract you from your purpose or goals.

This may bring up some challenging conversations, but this is part of what should be happening during Mercury’s retrograde, as it is a chance to reflect on various aspects of your life and improve them.

The dance of life always realizes you need to move a few steps back to move ahead finally.

It can sometimes feel challenging or even counterproductive, but this dance allows you to grow and learn from what you have experienced so that you can become better.

This will be amplified as the Scorpio Moon karmically unites with retrograde Mercury in Capricorn, and you feel more able to talk about your feelings because there is a greater level of confidence in what you are expressing.

There is some wild card energy today in the cards, though, as Venus in Aquarius squares off with retrograde Uranus in Taurus, representing that there may be some surprise events related to your relationship, and some outcomes may be as well.

However, this is the work of the universe in continually reminding you that the best things cannot ever be planned or controlled.

Instead of thinking that something unexpected means negative, make space to believe that it could be the best thing to happen.

The energy of this year is different than years past, and with it, many things will come together in new ways that previously seemed impossible.

It is a year of healing, of fantastic surprises and of realizing that it is a blessing that the best-laid plans did not work out.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, January 15, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are about finished with Saturn’s work within your zodiac sign, which means that many aspects of your life will suddenly start to feel much easier. While Saturn is moving into Pisces and will still be in effect, it will no longer be in your zodiac sign, which is reason enough for relief.

What is interesting about Saturn in Aquarius is that whatever you have started or deepened during this transit that began back in 2020 means that it is lasting. So, whether it is career, personal or relationship changes, everything you have been investing in is those aspects of your life that will be sticking around for a long time.

Today’s energy with the Scorpio Moon, Venus in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus, touches on themes involving your personal beliefs, home, and career. It may be time for some rearranging of priorities or to see where you can be flexible so that neither your home nor career prevents growth in the other.

You have learned enough that this should be more of a confirmation than anything else because you now know what and who you need to make your life feel as amazing as you desire it to be.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Scorpio Moon will activate your romantic sector today just as retrograde Uranus in Taurus squares off with Venus in Aquarius. You are entering a new phase of your life where you trust yourself more implicitly, and because of that, you are giving opportunities the chance they deserve.

Uranus is not finished with the transformation process, but as it is now in the rebuilding phase, you are coming from a more grounded and knowing space of what you need and want.

Today, as Uranus lights up your zodiac sign about Venus in Aquarius, a theme related to your career will surface. You may have been putting extra energy into professional matters as it felt safer and easier to control the outcome.

But now that you are healing, you realize you might not need that control. Instead of keeping that focus more on the professional, that brilliant Scorpio Moon is presently urging you to honor your innermost desires and give love the same investment that you have extended your career.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Saturn has been moving through Aquarius for the past few years, teaching you necessary lessons about your childhood and what home and family really mean. With its stint here about up, you will feel a lot of things beginning to come together, which will be activated today by Venus within Aquarius.

As Venus in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, a connection is made between your home, healing, and romantic relationship.

There may be conversations today as the Scorpio Moon aligns with retrograde Mercury about your home and romantic relationship or what you hope to build for the future. Remember that you no longer are who you used to be and take chances with your vulnerability, as that is the way to create what you desire to live.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.