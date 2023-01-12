The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Being Single During The Moon Opposite Jupiter On January 13, 2023

On January 13, 2023, three zodiac signs are comfortable with their current relationship status.

Instead of lamenting how awful singleness is, they embrace the fact that they are single — and love it.

Let's face it; there are times in our lives when we don't want to be involved in love, romance or anything that comes with it. It's not because we're shut down or incapable of feeling love; love can be a hassle sometimes, and when we know it, we know it.

Today, the hassle with commitment peak goes through the roof for three zodiac signs. So, the negative outweighs the positive for three zodiac signs who love being single during the Moon opposite Jupiter on January 15, 2023. If we are people in committed relationships, during today's lunar transit, the Moon opposite Jupiter, we want to be away from our person.

This astrological transit can be very helpful for lovers and those who aren’t coupled. The Moon opposite Jupiter transit assists every zodiac sign in getting out of the tight space we've put ourselves in.

The astrology of January 13, 2023, can help us to say what's on our minds. We crave the freedom to express ourselves honestly, and while speaking one's truth may not always be the popular sentiment, three zodiac signs can’t help themselves today. Today is for expression, and what we say leads to our preferred lifestyle choice — singleness.

This isn't about being wild, crazy or promiscuous and free to be with whoever we want. Actually, no, not at all. It's much more about wanting to be alone — at least for a while.

There are moments in a person's life when having a partner isn't the answer to all questions. On this day, it's the distraction. On Friday, we will want to get away from distractions.

Our focus is on ourselves, and we need privacy. Right now. This is no joke; today will have us presenting as people who are better off being single, and if we ARE those people, then we need to listen to that inner call.

Three zodiac signs who love being single during the Moon opposite Jupiter on January 13, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You know yourself, and you're better off not being in anybody's business but your own. You feel very justified in feeling this way, too, as life has shown you how you are the boss of you and your feelings are to be listened to, if only by you.

And how things are going these days, you'd prefer to stay single, away from the machinations of love and all it requires. You'll get involved when you feel ready, but right now, you are not ready and transits like the Moon opposite Jupiter, which occurs today, add to your sense of knowing what's right and what's wrong.

You feel strongly supported by this transit, which is a change as your friends all seem to be pushing you towards being in a relationship.

You wish they would all go away and leave you be. You aren't in the mood to be in a relationship simply because that would make your buddies feel better. You follow your own set of rules, Cancer.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are not just uninterested in a relationship with a romantic partner right now; you are uninterested in friendships or family get-togethers. Occasionally, you get like this — where you want to be alone.

Right now, you feel very strongly about spending quality time with yourself; you are not hungry for attention, nor do you need to be comforted; in fact, the idea of having to be in a committed relationship gives you anxiety.

During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you enjoy your version of 'being free,' which may not be anybody else's choice.

You know that, as of today, you are better off on your own, living your life as a single person. You may get back into the swing of things someday, but as for now, you feel much more comfortable and content to do things on your own, without a partner.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Oh, how delightful it would be if only you could be single, even if it were just for one day. You really want this, and you really don't have this. That, however, isn't going to stop you from pretending you are single, on this day, during the Moon opposite Jupiter. What's going on here is that to get some semblance of what you really want — to be single — you will pretend you are.

You know you can't be, that you are in a locked-in, cemented-in-stone committed relationship, and even though that feels like the lid of the coffin has dropped down on you, you find your way out.

You've learned that all of your true freedom is in your mind, and even though you can fully admit that you'd be much better off as a single person...you have your ways. You are not interested in other people, and that's not why you wish to be single. You miss the YOU the you you used to be, and you can find YOU inside your mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.