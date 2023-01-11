The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes Starting January 12, 2023

OK, Mars is going direct today, which means three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on January 12, 2023.

Mars is no longer retrograde, and for all zodiac signs, that means Old Mars is back in town. No more lag.

No more inhibition, just plain old Mars energy doing its thing that Mars way. And what is the Mars way, and what does this mean for us on earth?

Everyone we know will act like a loose cannon today, ready to shoot off our mouths and go for the kill. We're just a bunch of rude humans trolling the planet, looking for fun.

Of course, some of us use that Mars energy to our advantage, while others use it to hurt others. It's not like we wake up with the desire to conquer the planet, but we may feel like acting out in ways that are not part of the social norm.

What's weird about our actions today is that they are not intentional; we don't necessarily want to pillage the village, but we will because we won't be able to stop ourselves, metaphorically.

Some zodiac signs will ignore the hostile vibe of the day and retreat into their little world of love and peace. How nice for them. However, this doesn't hold for all of us, and the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes will play right into the Mars direct objective.

If we feel this transit at its fullest potential, we will no doubt be one of the signs mentioned below. Take care today; it's a good day to wear your psychic armor, so to speak.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 12, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You might not easily cop to the truth of this day because it will bring out the worst in you, but that's how it is with you, Aries. Mars rules you, and having it back on the block empowers you. You may be the friendliest person or the wisest advisor, but you are also one heckuva problematic person when you get in one of your Aries-Mars moods.

That's how today looks for you: nonstop moodiness and the occasional foul thing to say to a person you respect. Why you choose to attack the people who are kind to you is on you, but if there's anything you need to remember today, not everyone will take it.

Sure, they may love you, but not everyone opts for the punching bag life. You can't get away with it all, but you certainly will try on this day during Mars direct.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

People! There are just too many of them! My goodness. They are everywhere, and it's really getting on your nerves today, Sagittarius. If 'Hell is other people,' as Jean-Paul Sartre stated, then today, with Mars going direct, you'll feel that existential dread just as JPS did. You know yourself very well, and you know this day will pass, and everything will return to working order, but yow!

Today really isn't easy on you, and all of it is about your mental state and your hyper-bad mood. Ordinarily, you're quite sweet and somewhat sedate; you're not the person to start a war over something stupid.

Yet, today, you're the warrior Archer, and you're not only pointing and aiming — you're shooting too symbolically, of course. You will turn to the one person you can trust today and take them all the way down. And why? Because you can. How awful of you, Sagittarius. Next time, try the high road.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During Mars direct, you feel good; powerful. You feel you've been given a clear vision, and now you can see exactly what and WHO needs to be taught a lesson. You have no patience for stragglers who cannot carry their weight, and your lack of compassion today is flawless.

People will fear you today, and while this gives you a thrill, you know deep down inside that this is a miserable way to do things, yet you can't stop yourself. That new Mars energy makes you feel like some sniper superstar, and you'll be letting many people in your life know that if they don't live up to your expectations, they will need to exit promptly.

You are different from the person anyone wants to turn to today for comfort or advice. Let's hope you don't end someone's hopes and dreams on this day, Capricorn, as that might be exactly what you want to do. Yow!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.