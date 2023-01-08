The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change During Moon Opposite Saturn On January 9, 2023

They say everything is timing, which holds true on January 9, 2023, for the three zodiac signs whose friendships change.

Because we have the transit Moon opposite Saturn maintaining an influence over us, we will see that this transit tends to set our minds on fire...in specific ways. One of the ways that come to mind is how we perceive friendships.

For some, we've spent years and years with these people...we overlook the time, but we know we're in it for life. Still, with the Moon opposite Saturn, we might be considering changing something up within the friendship...something we've just now thought about this very day, January 9, 2023.

And so, on this day, we may change something in our friendship with someone. This may be alright, as it could improve your relationship. Saturn's energy influences how we let things into our lives...it also gives us the power to say NO when we need to. How this works in a friendship is if the relationship needs an overhaul, it might be time to go on a diet with a friend...that kind of thing. It's time to say no, together, to bad habits, and we all know how enabling friends can be.

Today is when we decide, with our friends, to change our bad habits and make the best of what we have to work with. We need not fear arguments or bad feelings on this day; today is for getting together to work things out to benefit the friendship.

The three zodiac signs whose friendships change during the Moon opposite Saturn on January 9, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You love your friends very much, and whenever there's an upset, you cringe because you recognize in yourself a deep need for a rare connection that suddenly feels threatened. During the Moon opposite Saturn, you will feel this again, but you will also decide that your worry is unjustified; you are simply a worrywart, and you take things way too far...especially spats with buddies. The way your friend is about to change, starting today, January 9, is with you coming to understand that your relationship is secure, no matter what.

You don't have the romantic aspect of making everything feel like you're walking on eggshells, so why bother making a big deal out of a little friendly conflict? This is a huge day for you because you know you've been knocking yourself out for nothing, and you can get rid of it by knowing it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you feel deeply about today is that it's time to introduce something new to a friend. You feel extremely comfortable around this particular friend, but they don't know the whole story, and your story, Libra, is pretty extraordinary.

You don't live an ordinary life, or at least, they don't know this about you, and you are dying to let them in on your big secrets. You choose your friends well, and trust is huge with you; this is why you are selective with whom you call a friend and, even more so — who you share your innermost feelings with.

You don't want to do this life alone, and even though you are a well-loved and admired person, you have certain quirks that keep you somewhat isolated. And today, you will feel that you need to start sharing your true self more. Do it!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

For you, the Moon opposite Saturn works on your desire to communicate with friends and family again. You know that you get preoccupied, and even though this is your natural way, you tend to forget that you have friends.

Fortunately, everyone is fairly patient with you, as they know you, and they know you're tied up in work-related issues...and that you like it that way. What this transit will stir up in you on this day, January 9, is a desire to reconnect with the friends that you've placed on the sidelines for way too long.

You used to have so much fun with friends and are starting to wonder where the time went. It will occur to you that life is short and people don't last forever, so...if you want to remain friends with the people who have patiently stuck by your side, then you better move on. Change things up, Capricorn, and show your friends that you really do care.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.