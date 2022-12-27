The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:

Aries

There's no room for disrespect in a loving relationship. Today, you may be more sensitive to tones and things are spoken without sensitivity to your feelings. Pay attention to red flags, and don't let things slide that feel wrong to you.

Taurus

Know what you believe about love, Taurus. Past compromises may have you questioning your values. Today, tap into Mercury retrograde to analyze where things have changed and how to align your heart with what you long for in your soul.

Gemini

Some things need to be kept to yourself. You are interested in an intimately close relationship with a person who seems unattainable. Right now may not be the best time to pronounce your undying love. Build the friendship first and see where things go.

Cancer

Your heart is in the right place, but things can happen to reveal problems in your relationship. Distance may seem to be taking root in what you used to think was an unbreakable bond. Talk about things, and review what worked to find your path back toward one another.

Leo

You may pick an argument that does not need to be a big deal. With Mercury retrograde in your sector of habits and health, it's easy to be harder on yourself than usual. Give yourself some grace.

Virgo

Date yourself from time-to-time. Buy flowers and give yourself a feel-good gift that reminds you to take care of yourself and to love you for who you are today.

Libra

Keep in touch with parents and people you know love you unconditionally.

When you fall in love with a new person, it's easy to forget to call your mom and dad to say hello. Try to be proactively in touch with family as they keep you grounded.

Scorpio

Talk about the future, but also be willing to review the past. You may be ready to bring up an old grudge to resolve it finally.

Your relationship has grown too much to bring up the past and use it as a weapon. It's time to heal and work on happiness and a healthier future as a team.

Sagittarius

It's time to be more frugal and get your partner involved. Mercury retrograde in your sector of money and personal property is an invitation to take stock of your possessions.

You can have fun figuring out how to repurpose items and refurbish things in your home to update their look.

Capricorn

Try not to overthink things. Mercury retrograde in your sign gives you the desire to do a mini-review and to become self-reflective.

The conflict begins when you start worrying about doing too much or too little. Remain open to improvement but not at the expense of your mental health.

Aquarius

Things are what they are, but that does not mean they cannot change. Something or someone from the past may come back into your life. It's a chance for you to forgive and forget things that did not work out well.

But that does not mean you have to get back together again. Healing can mean learning to say goodbye and moving on to your new life—separately.

Pisces

Reach out to old friends who you've lost touch with. Time often passes so quickly that months go past, and you lose tough with one another.

A text can be all it takes to reconnect and start conversing again. Be the first to send a note to see what happens.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.