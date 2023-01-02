The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During The Week Of January 2 - 8, 2023

This is one of those weeks where we feel that, if it goes well, the whole year will follow suit, and if it goes badly, then uh-oh, those are the breaks, as they say.

We're all up for a good year, and many of us will put our best foot forward this week.

What's excellent about that plan is that we are surrounded by transits supporting love, romance, intimacy and devotion.

We may not know where we're going, but we will certainly experience the best love life this week. That is, of course, if we are one of the three mentioned zodiac signs in astrology.

Certain zodiac signs will take to this week better than others, and that's because the focus is on love, and well, not everyone is in love right now.

But, for those of us who are balancing relationships with work and creative play, we will come to know that we're in excellent standing with our partners; these people are truly our friends, and we can trust them and know that during this week and beyond it, they will be there, in love, for us.

Sun trine Moon heralds this week with immense positivity; we aren't even entertaining the idea of failure, on any level, during this week.

Our verbal communications are on point, and even if we feel a pang of laziness, we will still be able to 'be there' for the person we love if they should need us.

We're taking it easy this week, but we're not sleeping on it. Our romantic lives could use this booster shot of positivity as we'll process those 'emotional' nutrients and turn them into love.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love, January 2 - 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you are still the same feisty Aries that you've always been, this week will give you a chance to put some super-intense energy into improving your love life. And the good part is that your love life doesn't need much tweaking, but oh, how much fun it might be if you tried anyway.

This means that you'll pay a lot of attention to your person, and when you do that, they become even more interested in you. It makes sense, but it doesn't always work that way — know what I mean? Still, this week has your name all over it, and if love is the field in which you wish to succeed, then love it is, Aries.

You always know what you want, and part of what this week holds in store for you is the knowledge that you've just walked into a new year with the person you love. No fights, no hate, no grudges. Just love, harmony and a little...intimate fun.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your week works out well for you because even though everyone around you seems to be living in a 2022 daze, you're already out there conquering the world and making waves. Energy is your calling card this week, and everything is positive. This kind of energy inspires you to want to be with the person you love; you'll spend a lot of time with them, doing what the two of you love to do best—whatever that is.

What makes this feel extra special is that you're not locked into it; this implies that this first week of the year brings you luck in more than just love; you'll be working at the top of your game and producing just as freely. What makes your love life feel so good is that everything else in your universe seems to be working well, and that's one less thing for you to worry about.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You know that you have a helluva lot on your plate and that this year will require much of you. The one thing that makes you feel happy and secure is knowing that the love of your life is right there with you, as eager to please as ever, and always on your side. This week will bring back the romance and the thrills, and even if it doesn't last or doesn't remain as fever-pitched as it will this week, you know you can rely on your partner through thick and thin.

What makes you feel so lucky in love during this week is all about this real and true knowledge that you have nothing to worry about when it comes to love. You could pile on the worries, but none have anything to do with your partner. Starting the year this week brings you confidence and courage. Knowing that all is well in your love life gives you more strength to achieve all that is ahead.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.