8 Little Things Women Do That Guys *Secretly* Can't Get Enough Of

Whether a guy is just starting to date a woman or is in a committed relationship with her, there are small things girls do that guys love. And she usually does these things without thinking twice about it.

Though it can be difficult to tell what men want, there are certain, subtle actions women do that guys secretly love. And while there are many, here are eight I'm particularly fond of.

1. Laying your head on his chest

When laying on the couch watching TV or laying in bed after a long day, it's one of the best feelings when a woman lays her head on your chest and puts her arm over you. As men, we enjoy feeling as though we are being protective, and this signifies that she feels safe in our arms.

2. When you text him first

There's a lot of pressure on guys to always initiate conversation. Sometimes, he may not know if he's being too pushy or texting too much. He might over-think it and not text you at all, which could leave you wondering.

Guys like to feel affection too, and if he's really into you he will be thinking about you. Sending him a quick text will brighten his day and spark a good conversation.

3. Telling him you appreciate him

Some people are more affectionate than others and there's nothing wrong with that. Just remember, if a man puts a lot of effort into your relationship (as he should), he will never complain about hearing how much you appreciate him.

While he should be able to read your feelings from your actions, some guys need a more direct approach. It will make him feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

4. Playing with his hair while he's driving

I didn't realize how great this one was until my girlfriend randomly did it one day. If you're riding shotgun, reach over and lightly scratch the back of his head for awhile. It's guaranteed to make him smile. (Don't distract him too much, though — he's driving!)

5. Bragging about him on social media

Some girls go overboard with this — like, way overboard. But if your guy does something nice for you, it never hurts to talk about it or snap a photo of the impromptu dinner he arranged when you got home from work.

It will show him that you appreciate him, and are willing to share your appreciation and love for him with the world.

6. Really listening

Women know better than anyone that listening isn't just a passive activity. It's an action and it takes effort. Sometimes, a guy has something important going on in his life, is working towards a goal, or is just stressed out about work.

When you sit down, keep his eye contact and become genuinely engaged in a conversation about something important to him. It will let him know you care (even if he already does).

7. Texting him when you're out with your friends

I've heard some really bad stories about guys who are insanely jealous or don't "let" their girlfriend go out with friends, especially with other guys. While I understand the apprehension, a man should be secure enough in his relationship (and trust his girlfriend enough) to not worry every second she is out without him.

If you have a man who is mature enough to tell you to go have a good time, text him every now and then during the course of the night just to say hello. It will make him smile and let him know that you're still thinking about him when you're out.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

8. Being affectionate

You don't have to jump on him in public, but small things like taking his hand while you're walking, hugging him in line at the grocery store, or hooking your arm into his as you walk into a party will make him feel close to you, and that you're proud to be with him.

The little things go a long way. Men are relatively easy to please. When we say that, we mean it. We don't require a lot to stay happy, and we really do love doing things for our girlfriend to make her feel special.

That being said, relationships are a two-way street. The good news is that it doesn't take grand romantic gestures to make a man happy. Just slip a note in his pocket to find during the day, or kiss him on the cheek while you're watching TV.

These small things will make him (and you) smile.