The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Easy During Sun Trine Moon On January 1, 2023

You'll see on this first day of the year that, for some people, everything will be...easy.

Love comes easily; friends come easily...the good feelings are easy to come by, and nobody is in the mood for anything else but kindness and good feelings.

That's Sun trine Moon for you, in a nutshell. It's all good today if you are one of the three signs mentioned below.

Some of us may find ourselves fantasizing about the future on this day...it's only natural as this day is sort of synonymous with hope, dreams and big plans for the future.

Our plans may include finding love...but there's a condition here, and it's very real: if we are to manifest love in our lives, that love must come easily and present itself as painless, promising and filled to the brim with positive energy. Why bother going for anything else?

Because the Sun trine Moon doesn't allow for negative feelings, we tend to smile a lot on this day. In a way, our happy demeanors should teach us that if we want a love that's easy, then the way to attract that love would be to keep up the positive charm.

We aren't looking for drama; remember that. This day's transit pushes us into an easy state of mind, and if we can take this attitude with us as we press on through the year, we might be better off. We attract what we give, and if we give out smiles and warm feelings, well...do the math. It's all good.

The three zodiac signs who want love that's easy during the Sun trine Moon on January 1, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When the Sun trine Moon comes to town, Taurus is one happy camper. You prefer the easy life, and in love, it's much the same. While you love dressing up and impressing the person you love, you are just as easily excited by the idea of laying around on a couch, watching The Orville, warmly snuggled up in the arms of your mate.

You really don't want to be hassled on this day, and the good part is that you'll get your way. You also happen to believe that what happens on the first day of the year sets the tone for the rest of the year — as many people do — and if you get to have a low-key, loving day filled with as little action as possible, then this day is golden for you, Taurus.

If you're working today, no biggie; you'll take it slow, and by the end of the day, you'll be ready for snuggles. All is good in Taurus's world.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When Sun trine Moon is the leading influence, then you, Cancer, are in your happy place, as ease is the name of the game here, and love in the home is where it all happens. You may be lucky enough to have the day off today, but even if you're working, you'll be able to carve out some quality home time with your lover, who is waiting patiently for you, as they have a surprise to share with you.

Keeping in mind that everything is 'small' today; there are no overwhelming blasts coming your way, so when your partner presents you with an idea, or a gift, or whatever...know that it will be small...and very meaningful. You are just a happy person on this day, mostly because nothing grabs you today. You feel free, in love, comfortable in your skin, and happy to be alive. It's an easy, happy-go-lucky day for you, Cancer. Happy new year.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Someone knows how to chill on this day, and it's you, Pisces. You don't look at January 1st as a day where you need to do anything more than just ride it out, in peace and in love.

You choose partners who feel the same as you, and on this day, during Sun trine Moon, the person you are with now is just as into blabbing it out as you are.

You needn't fear any dissension on this day, and nobody is going to be taking you to task; you are your own person, and you do things your way...which is the easy way. The way that doesn't offend or engage; all you want today is for you and your partner to have an easy time of life, and you will, fortunately, be able to have that. Nobody is up for a hassle today...and if they are, they aren't someone who is presently in your life. Relax, enjoy, bliss out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.