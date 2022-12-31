The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, January 1, 2023

It is a brand-new year, a completely new beginning untouched by yesterday's mistakes.

On January 1, 2023, the start of the year, three zodiac signs get the best horoscopes in astrology.

New Years are about more than just the changing of the calendar; they represent the new beginnings within life that are so intoxicating.

One of the biggest challenges in life is feeling like you can have a new beginning.

You can leave the past behind you and move ahead, but that is why everyone crowds around to watch the ball drop at midnight.

You are hoping that this year is different; this is the year that the magical turning of the clock to midnight brings that beginning you have been wishing for.

The truth is that a new beginning is not given; it is created.

It happens when you understand why you have been stuck in the patterns that you have.

Why have you settled for that unhealthy relationship in its rollercoaster pattern of chaos?

Why have you stayed in that job even though it feels like a piece of your soul dies when you enter the building?

And why have you allowed others to pull the strings behind the scenes in your own life, as if you are merely a character in someone else's show?

When you understand why you can then proactively begin to make changes, which gives you that new beginning.

In truth, new beginnings are messy, sometimes feeling like you reach them only to be bruised and muddy from crawling your way there over the broken glass of your past.

Yet still, you arrive, already smelling the sweet promise of growth like the earth after a Spring rainstorm.

This is what you are craving today as the day begins; a bit tired from last night but still dreaming about that magical time when you wake up in the life you have been dreaming of instead of where you did.

But it is also your opportunity to create it.

Creating change, creating a life you love, must begin with reflecting on what kind of decisions you are making.

It begins with recognizing that while discomfort and unhappiness are the catalysts for change, the increasing feelings of joy, happiness and connectedness lead to better decisions.

Part of this is reflected in your own life. However, part of it also rests on how you feel about yourself.

As the Taurus Moon drives home the feelings of home, both externally and internally, you will have a stable place to reflect on things for the new year.

Helping this, the Sun in Capricorn harmonizes with the Taurus Moon to increase happiness and optimism for what the future holds, while Uranus in Taurus merging with the energies of the Moon means you are truly feeling the changes that you want to take place.

Connecting with your feelings, you also understand your truth more deeply.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, January 1, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon stays in your zodiac sign today as part of welcoming in the new year, allowing you to connect to the truth of your feelings. This will center around your wants, needs and beliefs regarding life. These important pieces that makeup who you have also govern your decisions and choices.

As the day progresses and Uranus merges with the Moon in Taurus, it starts to bring a greater awakening of what it will take to transform your life. Start from the bottom up and remind yourself that anything is possible.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today, Mercury, Venus, Pluto, and Sun are all in your zodiac sign, adding to the intensity and importance of this new year. Mercury is currently retrograde, helping you focus on what you need to revisit to feel greater freedom in moving ahead.

As Venus and Pluto dance together today, it is a chance to reflect on how your decisions are affected by the level of healing or wounding that is brought to them. To move your life in the direction you are hoping for, you also need to embrace a deeper level of healing than you previously had.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There are many feelings and truths you may not always allow yourself to feel because you are still unsure what to do with them. Not that they carry negative energy, but you will want changes to your home environment. Whether moving in with a romantic partner or even bringing a greater commitment to your relationship, you have big dreams Aquarius.

Today as the zodiac signs of Capricorn and Taurus are activated, creating a bridge between your unconscious and home, you will be in the place to start your new year off with a bang. Remember that the key to living the life you want can ask for it.

