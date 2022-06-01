All The Ways A Man Quietly Tells You He Loves You

So, you're a girl that loves sweet words and sweeping romantic gestures. But you've found yourself falling for a guy that loves a bit more quietly.

I know it can leave you wondering why he isn't shouting his love from the rooftops, especially when you are the kind of girl who feels like she's constantly wearing her heart on her sleeve. But there's a chance that your guy just isn't wired that way.

And while it may seem frustrating at first, try and keep your eyes open.

Maybe not always with his words but with his actions.

He may not send you song lyrics, but he remembers all of your favorite foods and your work stories. He could order for you from almost any restaurant because he has taken notice of your favorite items. He can reiterate your stories about your day in detail because he was truly listening.

He isn't sending you love poems, but he is hanging onto your words like they are his favorite book and he is completely engrossed in every page of who you are.

He may not post about you on social media, but he takes care of you when you're sick.

He'll even kiss you on your forehead despite your protests that he is going to catch your flu bug.

He respects your independence but also loves being the shoulder you fall back on. He would drop everything to help you, whether it was running an errand you didn't have time to do after work or going with you to a family function or work party that you were nervous about.

He is consistent in his consistency.

He may not stop you throughout the day to tell you point-blank that he loves you, but don't be mistaken.

Through all of those seemingly trivial little things, he does show he cares. Through every text message making sure you made it home safely. Through the way he looks at you and the way he makes an effort to understand your world.

Through those small acts of kindness and compassion that show that he just gets you and he sees you for who you are.

And the truth is, he probably doesn't shower you with affectionate words because he feels that his love for you is just an unspoken truth that doesn't require further explanation.

This isn't to say that he doesn't have those rare beautiful moments of affection where he surprises you with the romantic soul hiding inside. And it isn't to say that he doesn't still say "I love you" frequently.

But he is trying to prove it to you, day in and day out, by living the love story and the promises instead of just talking about them.

So, next time you feel like your guy isn't being romantic, really take a step back and look at his actions.

Because he is professing his love for you in every little moment. He just uses more than words to show it.

