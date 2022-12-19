The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Jupiter, the planet of expansion, luck and abundance, helps bring new opportunities and growth to whatever area of your life it touches.

Jupiter shifts into innovative and confident Aries, whose focus is forward-moving. As Jupiter crosses into Aries, it enters the critical zero degrees, initiating a brand-new karmic cycle within your life.

Karma is often considered harmful or negatively affecting you; however, karma is neither good nor bad; karma is you reap what you sow.

If you plant seeds of integrity, honesty, kindness, and love, that is what you will receive from the universe.

The change of Jupiter into a new zodiac sign for the next year is magnified because Aries itself is the first sign of the zodiac known for its leadership energy.

It is normal to struggle at times with feeling like it is impossible to have a fresh start or new beginning in life.

To feel that no matter what happens or what you do, the past will always seem to follow you, threatening to swallow you back up when you least suspect it.

However, at times such as these, when everything in the universe is conspiring to show you that you truly can move forward, you are being asked to see the gift given to you.

Jupiter in Aries brings hope and optimism for a brighter future, but it also gives you the self-confidence and independence to not care what others think about what you are choosing to create within your life.

This is the secret to fully embracing a fresh start.

It is often not your truth that has you heavy with doubts but those around you who try to dissuade you from doing what you feel called to do.

Those who will only give their acceptance and love if you follow the path you believe you should take instead of the one you feel driven to pursue.

But during this time, it will not matter as much as others may say because you will believe in your truth more intensely.

This ability will feel like a superpower in achieving whatever you desire during this time. Jupiter first dipped into Aries on May 10, so you may see similar themes arise now that were present then.

The most important thing is to recognize that this new karmic cycle is beginning, that anything is possible and that you truly can be free from the past thoughts, situations and beliefs that have held you back.

It is not selfish to put yourself first but a genuine part of self-love. You are living your own life, and no matter how much someone else may love you, they have their own to live.

When you make decisions and choices for yourself, you encourage others to do the same.

You set the example that determined authenticity is the most potent aphrodisiac for living a life you love.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is only the beginning, dear Aries. Still, it will become impossible to ignore the sound of your soul during this time. Jupiter, in your zodiac sign, is about to expand your life in the best ways possible. Still, it will finally ask you to conquer everything you have been afraid of.

This is the work you have been trying to avoid but that which is also standing between you and that life that seems impossible to create. During this time, you will have self-confidence, determination, hope and overall optimism for whatever you are undertaking. From now until May 16, you will be within a prime creator space of your life. Take full advantage of every opportunity, and do not let fear talk you out of following your soul again.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Do not worry, Pisces, Jupiter moving out of your sign and into Aries is only about to make life all the richer – in many ways. Aries energy rules what and who you value, including financial wealth. As Jupiter shifts into Aries, you will be rewarded for past decisions and begin a new cycle.

Expect to have your material wealth increased during this time, whether through an increase in salary or a new business venture. This can be something that you have had to work to receive as you dwell more in the spiritual world, so financial abundance can seem counterintuitive. Yet, it is all just an exchange of energy, and no matter how much you put in, it is essential to receive it and so much more back.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are just beginning to step into the changes you have been feeling within your soul. Jupiter in Pisces has been helping you heal and see where you are holding yourself back regarding familial wounding and your current home situation. You will step out as it becomes a new part of your life.

Aries governs your sense of joy and pure self-expression. It represents a time of leaning into the mystical and exploring themes around astrology and philosophy more deeply. During this time, you can expect that love and romance will also take center stage, with marriage not being out of the question and children if that is something you desire. Your life will expand and become flooded with abundance in all forms.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.