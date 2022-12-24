The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 25, 2022

December 25, 20222 will deliver the finest holiday gift you can imagine, and it makes these three zodiac signs the luckiest in love.

Luck in love is all because this day occurs during Moon in Aquarius and Moon sextile Jupiter. What we can expect on this day is communication and a new understanding of what makes one's relationship as brilliant as the star on top of a glistening Christmas tree.

Because we're already in dandy moods, we feel ready to think and act even bigger. In other words, we will go out of our way today to make our loved ones happy.

Good ol' happiness. Everyone has a different take on happiness, but being with a person in a long-term relationship tends to give us a clue; we know what the other person wants. We then have a choice: give them their heart's desire, or withhold it from them for no reason.

Isn't it strange how we do this? We know what would make our partner happy, and yet, there are times when we opt to deprive them of this happiness. What a strange bunch we are.

Still, there will be none of that today. This day is for being there, showing up, and letting the person we love know they mean the world to us.

Moon sextile Jupiter is a warm blanket; we fear nothing and feel comfortable while wrapped up in it. Our lovers are receptive to our charms today, as well. So, whether it's holiday spirit or simply being in touch with how much we love our person, today will be mighty fine romantically.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 25, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's something wrong with anything, today is the day you make the executive decision to move that issue to the back burner. You have no time for negativity today, and being that it's Christmas, you feel you'd rather spend your energy being kind and getting along with everyone.

You team up with your romantic partner on this day and set out to bring cheer to those around you. Sure, it may be a temporary state of glee, but you're all there for it, and between you and your partner, you are about to bring several people a lot of joy and comfort.

You have gone through big changes recently, and while it's taken you a while to feel firmly established again, you have put aside this day as a day to give to others. You feel gratitude for all that you've received, and together with your loved one, you will know this day as beautiful, from top to bottom.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are less aware of the holiday season than you are about the state of your relationship, and now that everything seems to be working out so very, very well for you and your loved one, all you can think about is partying. And this day goes to parties, events, the social gatherings.

You're not always the most social of butterflies, but with your partner on your arm, you feel strong and confident about entering a room filled with fun-loving strangers. Here's where you get your chance to shine, as your sense of humor is through the roof today, and the way you tell a story can bring down the house. You and your partner will be the stars of the party today, as you are both very likable and caring. Soak in the Jupiter energy and let it take you everywhere.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today gives you the perfect excuse to do everything you love, like preparing food and making people feel warm and welcome into your home. You have a partner who feels the same and is more than open to doing whatever it takes to make everyone around feel good cheer.

You have the Christmas spirit, and for you, that means sharing love, eating delicious things, and opening up presents that thrill. The season brings out your best, and when you are at your best, so is your romantic partner.

The two of you will work on creative projects today, like cooking or decorating. If anyone is hosting a feast on this day, it's you and your partner. The more you do together, the closer you will feel to each other. Today brings you bliss, no questions asked.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.