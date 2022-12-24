The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Get A Date During Moon Trine Mars On December 25, 2022

Can't get a date to bring over to Christmas dinner? Feeling pressured to show up arm in arm with someone special, simply to please the family as if having a date makes you more of a complete person? Well then, welcome to today.

There's a reason you can't get a date today and that is because no matter what it looks like on the outside, the truth is, you don't want a date.

Oh sure, you might want true love or endless devotion, but a date? Nah. The only reason you're even trying to get a date today is to impress someone else, and the universe picks up on that kind of insincerity.

OK, OK, it's not ONLY you that's causing this disturbance in the Force; it's the Moon trine Mars, which has a way of whittling away insincerity so that the truth can come out to play.

Today, the truth is, you don't want to be with anyone in a romantic way, no matter how adorable the world may find a Christmas Coupling to be. You're not into it, mainly because you don't like having to fit into the mold of other people's expectations.

You are the ruler of your own world, and when you want to date, it will happen. When you don't want to date, it won't happen, no matter how much pressure you feel coming from family members and friends who have decided that pity is the only way to reach you. Let them pity you if they need to; only you know what it is that pleases you. You are the only boss of you.

The three zodiac signs who can’t get a date during the Moon trine Mars on December 25, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You, Aries, will experience the best example of how Moon trine Mars will ruin your chances of getting a date for today. You believe in love and in partnership, and you just happen to NOT have a partner right now. This info could ruin you if you let it, but there's something stronger going on inside you right now and it's telling you that you're just not ready to date yet. Will you ever be?

Sure you will, but not yet, and definitely not on this day, December 25, 2022. While you are oftentimes concerned about appearances, you aren't fond of the idea of showing up without a date on your arm, but your truth speaks so much louder than your need to impress with falseness. You may not love the idea of not having a date today, but at least you are true to yourself. To thine own self be true.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's a very legit reason why you can't get a date today, and even though it might make you a little angry, a la Moon trine Mars tends to make people, the reason is that your partner has something else to do. This is a tricky season; we're expected to DO DO DO, and if there's one DO that's more important than other DOs, it's about showing up for a holiday dinner.

If you're a no-show, then you're dead meat, so to speak. Your date, aka your partner, is a no-show, and while you already knew in advance that this would happen, as your partner has their own set of expectations to live up to, it makes everyone in your family turn into a judge. So, while you don't really care if you've brought a date with you or not — because you DO understand your partner's motives, you'll have to deal with the judgmental sneers coming from your beloved family.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

No date for you on this Christmas Day, and do you care? Nope, not a bit. At the beginning of the year, you might have cared a whole lot but things have changed for you over this year, and romantically, you're just not into it. You don't believe you need a date to be whole, in fact, you'd love it if the people in your life would just accept you as you are.

Your single status seems to upset people in your family, and during Moon trine Mars, you may come to resent them for it. You've never compromised your true feelings and you're not about to start anytime soon; if the single life is what you choose for yourself right now, then it's nobody's business what you do. If you wanted to date, you'd date; it's that simple. But you have shown the universe that dating is not part of your year-end festivity package, and the universe responds by supporting your choice.

