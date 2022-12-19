The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep an open mind, Aries. Life may have been a bit rocky the last few months, but now that Jupiter, the planet of luck re-enters your sign, things start to change in a huge way. A time of prosperity, abundance, and blessings is headed your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't judge your future by your past. Often people look at their own track record and think this pattern will follow them their whole lives. They may not realize how much power they have to change their own fate. You are the person who gets to define your own path.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

More work can be accomplished when you pursue a dream as a team, Gemini. You have to put in a little more elbow grease to get what you desire. You are the one who will create your own luck. With time, energy and effort, the path will start to take shape and be more than you thought it could ever be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Trust your instincts as you follow the path that feels right for you, Cancer. You were born as an intuitive person for a reason. You may not always understand the reason why you feel a certain way. But trust the process because life is often a series of tests.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Hope is never in vain, Leo. Just as a hero starts to prove to themselves their strength comes from within, you also can feel pushed to your limitations only to realize how powerful you truly are from the inside.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A secret revealed by someone may give you the permission you've been looking for to pursue your own dreams. You may have been left under a type of illusion that held you back. You see that what you once thought was certain is not; this is all that you need to make different and wiser choices for yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Universe sends you what you need and who you need at the right time. Sometimes you may feel as though time is running out and there is nothing or no one on your side. But, life proves your fears wrong by serendipitously ushering in a friend or a type of ally to help you cross over the threshold of good fortune.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Don't wish that something would happen. Create your fate and your own destiny. You are here for an important reason, Scorpio. Today can be a great time to consult with an astrologer to find out what your chart reveals about your current situation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's a playful side of you that others rarely get to see. Letting your guard down is a big deal for you, Sagittarius. You want to feel safe and know that when someone sees the childlike side of your personality, you're celebrated! You want to know that they will desire to have fun with you too!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Home and family matters are starting to swing in a new direction; this invites change in your life. You are feeling much more confident at this time, and it shows in the types of choices you are preparing to make.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Everything comes down to communication, Leo. And good conversations are part strategy and the right timing. Read the room when speaking and pay close attention to the body language of those who are hearing what it is you have to say.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may find a special gift you've been looking for, and it can arrive in the time you need it to. If you have been hoping to find something that speaks from your heart to another's, don't give up. A shopping trip may prove to be a lucky outing today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.