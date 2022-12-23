The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 24, 2022

If you feel something nagging at you today — something you can't put your finger on, and yet, it's there, bothering you for reasons you can't figure out...that's how Moon conjunct Pluto reaches certain people. It puts us on edge, but worse: we walk around thinking that something bad is about to happen, even if there is no rhyme or reason behind our feeling.

We might be nervous about getting together with family, or we might feel lonesome and dejected because we're not going to be with family during this holiday season. What at first seemed doable now feels like a total drag, thanks to Moon conjunct Pluto.

So, if you're about to get together with people on this day, try to go easy on yourself. Three zodiac signs may want to leave the room or over-dramatize some family member's comment. This could be the day when we take things the wrong way, and out of pride, we refuse to see things any other way than the way we've decided brings the worst feeling. We are glued to the negative today, and it does not feel good.

And while nobody wants to be 'that person' as in, the person who shows up to the Christmas Eve party with a bad mood and a gruff manner, you may end up being 'that person.' It all looks so bleak to you as if it's beneath you.

You can't wait to leave, and your attitude will disappoint people. This transit, Moon conjunct Pluto, does nothing for you but puts you in a bad mood. As it's Christmas Eve, a bad mood is the kind of thing nobody wants to be around.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 24, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The only thing you can think about today is how you can't believe it's already the end of the year and that you should have had more, done more, and seen more this year. You wake up feeling regret for all the time you've wasted, but your real problem is that you take it too far.

You've done plenty this year and achieved much more than you give yourself credit for. On this day, you, for some reason, expect to be treated with special care, as if you deserve more than others do.

While you are a very loved person, you won't be feeling all that loved on this day, mainly because you want a fight; you need to channel some of this doubtful energy into something, and there's a good chance you'll end up directing towards another person, possibly a family member. Essentially, during Moon's conjunct with Pluto, all you want is for the year to end.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you don't like about today is how everyone's attention is on everyone other than you. You feel discarded and unimportant on this day. While those in your family who love you try to explain that this isn't 'your personal day' but a holiday celebrated by millions, you won't get it. You want attention today, and nobody's giving it.

What makes things worse is that when you don't get what you want, you act out like a child and will be doing so within this day. You'll end up compounding the woes of the day by throwing a major tantrum by the evening; that will do the trick, and you will get the attention you've been craving.

Negative attention will have to do, as you seem unable to bring anything positive on this day. When Moon conjunct Pluto comes your way, you act like a juvenile delinquent, a child who gets louder and louder as their disappointment grows.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is when you do not let in the opinions or concerns of others. You feel that you know what you're doing, and if that sense leads you to think that you cannot trust the people around you, then you will make it known.

You are not about to spare feelings today; you have information that works for you, and that information tells you that someone in your life has been lying to you and cannot be trusted. You may also be ultimately off course with this assumption, but that isn't stopping you from speaking your mind.

While we have Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll go so far as to insult someone who is overly sensitive and will not take it well. On Christmas Eve of 2022, you will go out of your way to hurt someone's feelings, and the hurt they experience will last and last. You might want to think twice before speaking on this day, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.