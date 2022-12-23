The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 24, 2022

We've got something working for us on December 24, 2022, and it makes it special for three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love.

Today we are lucky in love. We will get up the nerve to ask someone we love to do something huge, like get married OR, we're going to confess strong feelings to this person that will clear the air and make all further communications feel freer. It is Christmas Eve, and people have been known to do crazy things on this date.

We can look forward to most of those things being done to make someone happy.

We are looking at how Moon trine Uranus taps into the idea that we don't feel like doing things the same way as everyone else and that we want our partners to know this about us, so they can decide if we are the right person for them.

What's so special about this transit is that it's not our usual negative Uranus transit; this one encourages us to embrace our differences and unique ways of living. Today, during the Moon trine Uranus we find out that our loved one thinks the same way as we do.

This luck isn't reserved for new couples; it is about discovery and can happen anytime during a relationship. Once we release ourselves from what we believe is expected of us, we relax into who we are, and when two people ride that train together, it's like getting to know each other all over again.

Today, December 24, 2022, allows us to get to know our mate once again, and for three zodiac signs in astrology, the timing couldn't be more appropriate.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 24, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today is the day when your reputation precedes you. Whatever you do today, there will be an air of expectation and anticipation; you are loved and appreciated. This day means a lot to you, and you want to get it right.

Your romantic partner knows that you are somewhat stressed out, and they offer to help you, which is a grand move, as you weren't expecting help or support of any kind, for that matter. During Moon trine Uranus, what makes you unique is the idea that you are now ready to leave the past behind.

You no longer care what happened, as it's already dead and gone, and together with your partner, you can safely forge out a plan for the next year, and the years to come. What you do to let go of the past is impressive, and it will inspire your loved one to do the same with their own experience. Onwards!

RELATED:

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What works well for you today is that your partner seems to be very into any ideas you come up with for the holiday season. If you want to party, they're down for it. If you want to stay home and binge Korean dramas, then they already have a list of rom-coms ready for the two of you to get into.

While you are both in the holiday spirit, with your moods and 'tudes being affirmative, you both decide that today is as good a day as any to not show up for the party.

Everything feels better on your own, and you and your partner will do a little friendly rebelling on this day. During the Moon trine Uranus, your presence will be requested, and because you're not really into social gatherings today, you'll bail on your plans. However, you'll be happy, safe and with the person you love, so...it's all good.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The last thing in this world that you would let yourself do on this day is to get depressed, and because you are THAT determined to have a good day today, you will rise above any conflict. You have started this day at odds with your partner; this is not good, and it certainly isn't making the day feel any better.

What you will do to get things back on track is so perfectly 'Moon trine Uranus' that it's not even funny.

You will rebel against feeling bad. Yep, that's right. You will literally 'fake it 'til you make it' because you absolutely will not accept this day, Christmas Eve, as 'one of those days.'

You are going to make it so that you and your partner not only forget that there was ever a problem this morning but that you end up feeling festive. You will single-handedly take your partnership into the happy zone because you won't settle for less.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.