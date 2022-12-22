The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 23, 2022

We tend to think of the New Moon as some kind of wish-fulfilling tree; if we make a wish, certainly the phase of the Moon that sees profound potential will grant us our wish...right?

We make wishes when we see a Full Moon as well.

The Moon holds such fascination and hopes for us that whenever we get a chance, we look upward, with hope in our hearts and a wish on our minds.

Today, our Moon is in the astrological sign of Capricorn, where the sun is also residing for a month.

The interesting thing about the New Moon, rather than the ever-appreciated star of the cosmic show, the Full Moon, is that the New Moon is not about results; it's about longing, wanting...desire.

This New Moon in Capricorn may have us longing for more than what we have, as this is the transit that brings up the idea of limitation. Today is when many of us come to terms with what we cannot do or have. And on some level, that has to be OK.

So, today may be rough for some zodiac signs. We don't like to think that we have limits or might not get what we want out of this life, but we also know that this kind of acceptance brings about peace.

The less we need, grab for, reach out to, or hunger for...the better. We are becoming simpler people, and while the outcome is stellar, the journey may be rough. We are 'on the road to find out.'

The zodiac signs who will have a rough horoscope on December 23, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There are so many elements at play here and many things to distract you. We are looking at the idea of you feeling good about yourself, only to recognize that you are about to walk into a situation where not everybody feels as good about you as you do. You may also imagine this, as today's lunation will have you second-guessing yourself for all you are worth.

The New Moon has you feeling as though you cannot do something and that something may be as simple as walking into a room full of strangers. What ordinarily feels slightly daunting is a much bigger deal than you can handle today.

You do not want to move forward as you fear what's to come. You project doubtful conditions where there are none. Think before condemning your actions, Cancer. You aren't as 'off' as you think.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Right now, you are trying to balance the idea that you've been told something amazing and not knowing if this amazing thing can happen. It's like the biggest tease, and it bugs you, Virgo. It does. On this day, you will receive some auspicious news...but the actuality of it happening depends on things you cannot control, which will drive you batty.

New Moon energy, especially in Capricorn, has you seeing the end, which is bad news. Now, remember, this is all in your mind: you have decided to see the outcome as poor. If you hold on to hope, you're only prolonging the inevitable letdown that this entire experience feels like.

The truth is that you don't know whether it will end up good or bad...can you imagine everything working out well, Virgo? Hmm, it might be worth trying to see things that way, especially during a New Moon.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Every now and then, you experience total polarity in how you feel about the future and yourself. On this day, December 23, beneath the New Moon, you will see only the dark side of yourself, leading you to believe that only treachery lies ahead. Sheesh, you can be dramatic sometimes, Libra.

But, nonetheless, when you go full-on drama, it's usually during a New Moon, so blame it on the universe and its nutty antics. This day is rough for you because you're in one of those 'share and share alike' moods, otherwise known as 'misery loves company.'

Today, you reach out to friends to complain, put things down, and share your nihilistic vision of the future. While everyone is wrapping gifts, you are sharing the gift of negativity. You're not the Secret Santa anyone had in mind!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.