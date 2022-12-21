The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 22, 2022

What does Capricorn season bring to you, starting on December 22, 2022? Today, it brings analysis and judgment; how does that sound? We can't be faulted here; Capricorn energy is defiant and steady — it will win, and it will win fairly.

This means that no matter how frivolous or carefree you'd LIKE for today to be, you'll end up cramping your style by knocking down every good idea you get. Today is a celebration of self-doubt, and three zodiac signs will be the star players.

Suddenly, everything makes sense to you until it doesn't. That's Cap for you, bringing the self-doubt in at the most inopportune moment. You'll spend so much of this day thinking that you're just about to either win something or acquire it, and just as soon as you think it's going to happen, you lose it. For reasons unknown. Frustrating!

Our main antagonist today is not the Capricorn Sun. However, it is Moon sextile Saturn, which is why we feel that nothing is working.

We may want to push forward during the Moon sextile Saturn despite the DO NOT ENTER signs we see everywhere. We believe that we are entitled and that all doors should open to us.

When they don't open, and we are stuck with our frustrations, we can look up above us and thank Moon sextile Saturn for bringing us yet another chance to discover humility. Joy to the world.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 22, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

On this day, you find the energy of the Capricorn Sun cloying and stifling. You don't like to be kept in a box, and you feel you've been shut in on this day. Part of the problem is that Moon sextile Saturn has you feeling like something is missing in your life. You believe that whatever is missing is 'out there' and that you must find it, whatever it is. It's all an illusion, Aries.

But the problem with today is that you believe the illusion, making you feel like you are an incomplete person. You can't help but feel that you want more out of life and that you have somehow been deprived of a full life. You feel disengaged, out of it, today. You want more, but you don't even know what you want in the first place. It may be an excellent day to fit some meditation in.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been on such a high for so long that anything that isn't supremely joyful hits you today like a lead balloon; it's going down. Even though it's blaring above your head, you can't see the sunshine today. You feel something is wrong, even though everything looks good.

Ordinarily, you roll with Capricorn energy and love being practical and well-organized. Still, you can't get it together today. You might even want to do an inventory check for emotional challenges.

Is your love life on par? Is there something wrong with you, or is the entire world at fault for none of the above? Confusion follows you through the day, all the way into your dreams. Notice your dreams tonight; see what they tell you, as they are bound to be ripe with psychic information.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's the end of the year and the end of the month; Capricorn season is here, and so is Moon sextile Saturn, and you feel like you've just taken the ultimate sucker punch. It seems you've stumbled on to some realization that is stirring things up in your life. You have just come to understand that you don't get what you want in this life.

You get some things, but you don't get everything you want, no matter how close and personal you get with the Law of Attraction. You know that you are on the verge of accepting this concept, and you know that acceptance would be the best thing you could do for yourself.

However, you're still stuck in that rebel attitude. You have created so many special things for yourself, but it seems you can't control everything, putting a severe damper on your day, Sagittarius.

