The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 21, 2022

Winter is coming! Winter is coming! Well, it's here. Let the Winter Solstice begin! When we think of winter, we think of the cold and the darkening of the light.

On this first day of the solstice, we will be influenced by a rather harsh transit called Moon opposite Mars, which is sure to bring out the anger in many people here. If you are prone to anger or resentment, this might be the day you experience it to the fullest.

This day feels rough around the edges because we can't stop reminiscing, as if we have a quota to fill in December, and we haven't finished our lot yet.

December is oftentimes associated with introspection and memory, and as we get closer and closer to the last day of the year, we may find that we are less forgiving of the past than we might have thought.

Today brings us heavy resentment towards family members who we believe have done us wrong. Today also prods us into thoughts of revenge.

The mind is where all scenarios play out. During the Moon opposite Mars, we play war games with our relatives. We do not reach out to hurt anyone or involve others in our mental battles.

What feels so extra harsh about today is that it's all in our minds; we envision tragic endings and glorious battles, none of which will ever take place in reality. We're the star of our historical family epic drama, and while it doesn't make us feel any better, it does fuel our anger even more.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 21, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You don't know if you're coming or going on December 21. All you know is that something is bothering you, and you fear being stuck with this thought, as it feels very unnerving.

You have your mind on something someone in your family said, and the more you think about it, the angrier you get.

During the Moon opposite Mars, your inner Aries warrior rises. Yet, there's no one to confront or challenge; your enemy is your mind, your memories live rent-free, and you are beginning to resent their existence. Why can't you just let go, Aries?

You wish you knew, but you also know that letting go means letting them slide, and as an Aries, you are not about to let that happen. Still, you're stuck between a rock and a hard place today, as there is no real physical person you can 'attack.' It's all in your mind. Let yourself have some peace, Aries.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

At this point, you're just praying for the year to come to an end already. It's December 21, and you have had enough of this year and all it's brought you.

What makes today extra lousy is that you can't help but go over and over this one thing that someone did to you...and it wasn't even done to you this year.

You are holding a supreme grudge, and it seems to be eating you alive on this day. You feel everything will snap back into perfect shape as soon as January begins, but that's just wishful thinking.

On this day, during the Moon opposite Mars, what's needed here is for you to pay less attention to the past and more attention to the present moment. It's all happening right now, Cancer. The future doesn't exist, and the past is dead. What you have now is a chance to rid yourself of the ties to your past.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You firmly believe that 'tomorrow is a new day.' You never give up hope because you know that nothing stays the same. Now, if you could only rid your mind of that one person and their insensitive remark. You feel as though you spend so much of your life trying to be a good person, and you don't know why you find yourself occasionally in the line of fire, meaning at the wrong end of someone's nasty spewings.

You were called something evil the other day, and for some reason, the Moon opposite Mars has you taking it personally.

Ordinarily, you laugh at such attempts to get your goat, yet today has you suckering right into the antics. What messes you up today is that you notice this, which goes against your grain. You got pulled into someone else's drama, and now that drama is all you can think about. Eeek!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.