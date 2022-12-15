The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 16, 2022

There's a feeling that can be pretty common this Friday, and it's all about how we don't feel complete with something in our lives. Whether we never said or did what we set out to do this year or whether we feel as though we're being ignored, today gives us the feeling of being left out, and we don't like it.

We've donated our 'pound of flesh,' and now we want something. That is the effect of the transit Moon opposite Jupiter. With this transit in place, we feel like outsiders in our own lives.

A feeling of frustration accompanies us today, and a few zodiac signs will feel it intensely. We may not be used to being ignored, and it's starting to get on our nerves.

But the weird part is that it's not people who are ignoring us; it feels like the universe is ignoring us, as we aren't able to manifest our wishes as well as we would like to. We feel belittled and small; we believe we are better than 'all of this.'

While anger doesn't play much of a role in today's expression, we will see some sadness or defeatism. Today is rough because many of us do not know where to turn with our feelings. Can we be helped by being in the company of friends or loved ones? Is this dark feeling ever going to leave? Yes, friends. This is temporary, but paying attention to those feelings is still essential to properly deal with them in the future.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 16, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Every now and then, you have a day that has you wondering where you fit into everything. You feel jealous and uneasy today, you feel as though everybody else has what you want, and you don't understand what you did to get yourself in this position.

You see only limitations on this day, which doesn't feel right to you, as you are generally fairly positive and hopeful. During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you feel the entire universe conspiring to ruin your life. Of course, that sounds highly dramatic and unrealistic.

You also know this, but you can't help but transfer your envy into resentment. You know you'll get by and that all this is just a quick 'momentary lapse in sanity,' but it still feels natural to you. Days like this do happen, Gemini, and honestly, they aren't personal. You'll be OK!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You want to be alone today. Or do you? You can't figure out what you want to do today, but you know one thing is for sure: you don't feel like your great ol' self on this day, and with the Moon opposite Jupiter in the sky, there's little wonder on that.

This transit tends to make you feel cramped, as if your space is being invaded, and as much as you ask for privacy, there's always someone around today to demand you don't get it. You have so much on your mind, and while you know you need to get it out, you are still getting ready.

So, all day long, you'll have this feeling accompanying you that tells you that you need to either confess something or express yourself, and that is what you won't be able to do today. So, you feel pressure to speak, yet, you're not ready to utter a word.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your trip is all about defeatism today. You do not like it when you feel this way, but when it happens, it happens, and often it ends up consuming your whole day. During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you only see obstacles. The most frustrating part about this is that you know you are the one who sets up those obstacles.

You don't want to think you intentionally create disaster zones for yourself. Still, you aren't sure if you are suitable for the job — whatever that job may be. You are in a world of self-doubt today, and the reason that hurts so much is that you're a Scorpio, and things like 'self-doubt' are just not your style. So, when you have a transit like Moon opposition Jupiter in your way, you sink back a little to lick your wounds. All will be well shortly, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.