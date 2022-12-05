The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, December 6, 2022

There are three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 6. 2022.

Communication becomes more stable and focused as Mercury, the master of the mind, enters Capricorn today but not before stirring things up in your life.

Mercury has been traveling through Sagittarius since mid-November. It has inspired you to be creative about accomplishing goals and not be afraid to dream big.

It is a wonderful time for ideas, but not the best in making them happen because Sagittarius can often have grand ideas. Still, it needs to ground itself to make them a reality.

This is where Mercury in Capricorn comes in.

Beginning today through the next few days, Venus will join Mercury in this earth sign changing the overall energy within yourself and your life.

Mercury is the master of the mind ruling your thought process and communication.

When it is in the grounded and logical Capricorn, this is also the energy that will dominate your communication.

Mercury in Capricorn is a great asset because it can help you talk through practical matters that may be uncomfortable but are necessary.

You can break down ideas and projects into smaller, more accomplishable steps, giving you a clearer path forward.

Whenever you think of making a change in your personal or professional life, it is essential to feel like you not only know the next step but also that you understand that transformation is a process and not something that happens within a single moment.

The Mercury and Sagittarius energy wrapping up today was fantastic for thinking about how to expand your life and bring in greater truth to the decisions and choices you make; however, now that this planet is moving into Capricorn, it will help you accomplish it.

Before Mercury makes this big shift, though, it will square off with Jupiter in Pisces, which can make you overpromise because of how excited you are to move ahead; however, as it moves into Capricorn later in the day, you will be given the resources actually to back up what you say.

Mercury in Capricorn is very much the energy of saying what you mean and mean what you say.

It’s not overly romantic or exciting, but it helps you put the pieces together of your life so you can see the results you were hoping for.

During this time, discussing things in your personal or professional life that you have been avoiding will allow you to see things from a different and more realistic perspective.

It also supports those list-making strategies to help you make sure that you do not drop the ball on yourself or on your dreams.

Whatever you speak into existence during this time has immense power, so use it wisely.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, December 6, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today is a powerful day for you as Mercury moves into your sign of Capricorn, helping you articulate your personal beliefs and needs. With Jupiter in Pisces and planets including Mercury earlier in the day still in Sagittarius, you are getting encouragement to speak with authenticity all those thoughts and feelings that you normally do not try to give too much attention to.

This is your ability to communicate your true feelings and needs regarding a relationship, job, or even life situation. If you have been unsure of how to address things, trust yourself and go one step at a time, that will ensure that you never try to brush something under the rug again.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mercury is in your zodiac sign early in the day before shifting into Capricorn. Once it does, instead of communicating from a place of personal truth, you are going to be more focused on what and who you value. This part of your life can deal heavily with your romantic relationships as you tend to commit to whoever feels like they are most valuable for you and your life.

Jupiter and Neptune are still in Pisces, so as the Taurus Moon moves through its connections, you will be motivated to look at things with a healthier perspective. This may involve changing your routine or life structure to allow greater expansion of your healing.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter and Neptune are still in your sign for the first and last time within this lifetime. This is bringing a great deal of expansion and possibilities to your life. As Mercury shifts from a career focus to your social circle, you are encouraged to look at who surrounds you, especially when helping you achieve your dreams.

You may not need help in this new chapter, but you must ensure that no one who says they are for you is secretly sabotaging you.

Today's energy allows you to focus more clearly on how to tap into those people that surround you, whether for support or even innovative ideas. With the Moon in Taurus for most of the day, it will also help you communicate what you need to ensure that everyone in your corner supports you as you head into this time of immense possibilities.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.