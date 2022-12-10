The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 11, 2022

With the Moon in Leo, we can automatically expect egos flaring to occur on this day, December 11, 2022. But wait! There's more.

Today also brings us the Moon opposite Pluto so we can take those flaring gigantic egos and know they will be explicitly used to tell people off.

And, as we all know, egos are like balloons; the bigger they get, the easier it is for them to pop. And 'popped egos' are what we'll see plenty of on this day.

It sounds dangerous like maybe we need to get out of the way of certain people. Or, we are the ones who others need to be afraid of.

It's more likely that we are the egomaniacs that can't handle a joke today or that we are the ones who won't get out of the way.

Well, depending on what zodiac sign we are, we are the one who causes the entire mess. Fragile egos are on parade, ready to challenge the entire world to a duel.

The more we take it all too seriously, the rougher our day will be. If we feel we have to defend ourselves, we will end up very tired by the end of the day.

This is the kind of day where we find a problem with just about everything we lay eyes upon. We are the problem today, zodiac signs.

We are what gets in our way and are the force behind our bad days. It's all ego, and if we can temper it down a notch or two, we might not have as bad a day as the Moon opposite Pluto suggests.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 11, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You love being in charge, and you're good at it, too. While it can be challenging to make up your mind, you eventually get the job done. Still, during the Moon opposite Pluto on December 11, you'll feel a little more torn than usual. It's as if you are picking up on something negative and don't feel right about moving on until this negativity is cleared up.

Of course, being the over-thinker you are, you won't be able to help yourself from diving too deep into what you feel is today's negativity.

As it goes with nebulous concepts like this, you end up losing yourself in despair.

What hurts you today is that you KNOW what to do and how to do it. Still, you can't help but fixate on this meaningless hassle. Rather than do the right thing, let yourself become engulfed by today's weird negative vibe.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You would think that you'd be having a marvelous ol' time today with the Moon in Leo. If only the Moon opposite Pluto weren't the stronger of the two transits, and if only it didn't feel like the whole world is against you today.

Nobody's against you, but how you take things to heart on this day makes you look like you've gone mad.

You blow up at people for no reason whatsoever. As you build your reputation as the world's most fragile ego, you find that nobody wants to be around you.

That doesn't feel good! You like people and want them around you, but your lack of tolerance isn't doing anybody any good. If you want this day to improve for you, you must lay off the insults and the snobbish looks of intolerance. Come back down to earth, Leo, while everyone still loves you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

now and then, you get it into your head that you are the boss and that ALL PEOPLE need to pay attention to you as you dole out tasks. During the Leo Moon opposite Pluto, you'll be in full flare, meaning nobody will have to question who's boss on this day. Unfortunately, you're not the boss of everyone.

You might get into a fight today because only some people want to be bossed around by you. Today, you not knowing the difference between bullying people and trying to help them.

Your methods of 'helping people' are questionable, as you do more damage than anybody can handle. The only true reason your day is rough today is that you can't back down. You are the one driving yourself crazy, Scorpio. Less passion, back it up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.