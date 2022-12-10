The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 11, 2022

You can't go wrong with Moon trine Jupiter in the sky, especially if love is the topic and you're IN IT. If you are someone who has recently fallen madly in love, then you can expect this day to feel like you've hit the love jackpot.

Everything's coming up roses on this day for three zodiac signs in astrology. And, if you're already in a solid relationship with someone, you can expect to grow closer together on this day.

As I said, you can't go wrong with this transit, as it is made up of pure positive vibrations. Jupiter lends a cosmic helping hand to those of us who want to do something special for the person we love but have no idea where to turn, and when the Moon is trine with Jupiter, it's a happy day.

Today we can expect our communications to go smoothly and affectionately. Also, remember that this is a GREAT day to be vocal about something you've had on your mind. Fear not, signs!

You might notice on a day like today that it's hard to see things negatively. This means we'll feel confident about approaching our loved ones.

We are here to supply all the beautiful words and comforting feelings today. We want to be there for them, and we will also notice that they want to be there for us. It's a day for relaxing into the idea that our relationships are good and solid and show potential and promise.

The three zodiac signs with the luckiest in love on December 11, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today is a shock to you as you didn't think things were on the mend in your relationship. You and your person have been going through a lot of stress as of late, some of which is financial, which always puts couples through the wringer.

You've been snapping at each other, worried that whatever is going on might pull the rug out from underneath you. And then, Moon trine Jupiter comes to town and sets things straight for you by letting you see that the hard times are finally over.

Whatever the two of you have recently gone through, it's seen its day and feels like you can 'pass go.' Transit Moon trine Jupiter 'knew' all along that you and your partner would make it through the hard times. Now, it's your turn to experience this happy news.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

They say that familiarity breeds resentment, and you've come to experience this firsthand; your relationship is one where the two of you are so close that you've started to take advantage of each other. And while that's not a terrible thing to do as it's pretty nice to know you CAN take advantage of someone because they've made themselves available to us on that level.

It's also one of those things that can turn a couple into a bitter couple rather than a loving one. During Moon trine Jupiter, you'll remember the sweetness that comes with love and kindness, and it will turn your world around. You need to mend this snappy behavior and return to the original feeling you both had for each other. Today starts the new thinking, and success is assured.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What floats your boat today is the sense that you've accomplished something big when it comes to you and the person you are in a relationship with. And you have.

During Moon trine Jupiter, you'll be about finishing something up so you can finally settle back down. This day represents the beginning of the 'downtime,' meaning you and your partner will finally get to kick back and relax for a few days at least, starting today.

It's what you've both needed, too, as this holiday season is bound to take a lot out of you. You've got family coming in and presents to buy, wrap and distribute, and it's going to cost a LOT.

The stress of this is minimal, however, as you are much more concerned with the ton and a half of love surrounding you and your partner. Your feeling now is that you can handle anything as long as you two are together...and together you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.