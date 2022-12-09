The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 10, 2022

As we grow closer and closer to the end of the year, we turn to the creature comforts that please us the most. We aren't up for starting anything new, in fact, at this point, we're looking to what already exists for our comfort.

We want to be with our loved ones and do the silly stuff that joys us. We're not looking for a change, advice, or anything more than a warm smile and a comforting hug. That's the stuff we're working with today during the Moon in Cancer.

Moon in Cancer is all about the home, trust, people we love and the idea of home being where the heart is.

During this astro transit, three zodiac signs in astrology will feel this need in their bones.

We aren't looking for luck in love, but we are looking for stability in love, and if we find it, then we can consider ourselves lucky.

Today can make us very happy in a low-key, calm way. This isn't the day we jump up and down with glee. Today lets us sit contentedly, in silence, with our romantic partner enjoying the simple things in life.

We can expect to be happily 'un-busy' today, with our person, in our homes, loving life. There is nothing pressing us into action, as the Moon in Cancer is not an aggressive planet transit.

What we have to gain today is the peace of mind of knowing we are secure with our partners and that they are just as content to get into the 'downtime' of it all as we are.

The three zodiac signs with the luckiest in love on December 10, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today brings a change in plans, and even though this kind of spur-of-the-moment change often aggravates you, today's change is different. It seems that the Moon in Cancer suits you very well, Aries, and provides you with the calm you need today. Your gentle demeanor makes you accessible to the one person who needs to reach you today: your romantic partner.

You may not have known about their needs until today, but you feel open to hearing them out. Because you are kind and approachable on Saturday, December 10, your partner will feel free to tell you all about what's on their mind, and you need not dread this, Aries, as what they have to say is all good. You could learn a few things from them on this day. Stay open and allow the love to flow unconditionally.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is for taking a break from overly passionate gestures and dramatic moves made for fun. While it's fun to be the life of the party, it's also nice to kick back and just enjoy the show, so to speak, and during the Moon in Cancer, kicking back is what you'll be doing in the arms of your romantic partner.

Nothing beats today for an easy-going living, and if you let yourself relax, Leo, you'll get to become that lazy ol' lion that we all know you are inside.

It's getting to where you ALLOW yourself with that kind of downtime. Your partner wants nothing more than to just relax with you, at home, in peace and security, which sounds pretty good. During the Moon in Cancer, you won't find much to argue about, which is a significant change. Enjoy the day, Leo. It's made for you.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's a vibe with December; you welcome it as it always seems symbolic of endings and completions. You're ready for this particular year to be done with, and if you're to be honest with yourself, you're looking to spend quality time with your romantic partner.

On this day, during the Moon in Cancer, you'll find that your wishes are beginning to come true. Nobody is grabbing at you today; it's the weekend, and while that doesn't always prevent you from being poked at by needy people, you seem to have gotten away with it today.

Your love life feels as if it has room to breathe today. You can place your total concentration on your partner today without distraction. And, because the Moon in Cancer is such a comforting transit, focusing on your partner today may result in warm smiles and affectionate hugs.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.