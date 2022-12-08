The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 9, 2022

What makes a rough day out of today? It could be in how we pick things apart, look for something negative to delight in, or intentionally misinterpret something that's been told to us just so we can fulfill our quota of drama and calamity. These two options certainly do make us seem like hostile creatures.

While we may not be all that hostile or provocative, we are at the mercy of the Moon opposite Venus and the Moon opposite Mercury. That spells aggressive moves in love. Get ready, zodiac signs; here it comes.

Because of these opposite transits, we are looking at a day filled with paranoia.

We don't trust the easygoing goodness of a situation, so we impart our negativity onto the scene to stir things up a bit. Why? Because we can't get it out of our heads today that something is about to happen and that 'something' isn't very nice. At all.

So, searching for something that is not very nice, we find it because we create it. We manifest distractions today.

We don't want to look at ourselves, and we don't take comfort in the one we love, so what do we have left? Drama. Theater. Performance.

It's a regular ol' Grande Guignol of fears being played out today. Three zodiac signs will feel it more than others. Hopefully, we won't do too much unnecessary damage while these two astro transits are high.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 9, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your trust is off today; you're not sure if the things in your life are as secure as you'd like them to be. You will focus on your love life today, especially the person you are involved with.

Because this day comes with a certain amount of aggression, you may find yourself poking and prodding your partner into reacting to you.

You aren't satisfied with a typical response; you want a fight. You aren't even sure why you want a fight, but there's something inside you that won't feel right unless you win at something today, and it could be a fight with your partner that gives you this victory.

During the Moon opposite Mercury, you'll instigate an argument to feel alive. Watch what you say to your partner today; you might just be letting off steam, but to them, it might turn them away from you forever.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you aren't the one making the pushy, nervy moves today, then you will be the one who gets in someone else's way. No matter how hard you try, you won't be able to avoid them. Fate has you face to face with someone you have to confront today.

You are generally kind to people, but this person appears hellbent on provoking you into a weird argument with them.

You wonder if they want to make it physical, as they seem very unstable and threatening. First, don't worry; they're not going to go through with their big, threatening plans, and second, walk away. You don't need this BS in your life, Taurus.

The Moon opposite Mercury is a tricky transit. It will place you in the line of fire today, meaning you'll be the go-to person for this other person to take their frustrations out on. Avoid it if possible.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today, you can take the force behind the Moon opposite Mercury and Venus and mess something up in your relationship. Now and then, you like to introduce the idea of neurosis into your romance; you like to pick on your mate. They do not like it and have told you this before, but when you get in a mood, you don't listen to them.

You feel that your life is yours to live your way, and if you are the kind of person who occasionally likes to tease, then your partner should be the person who can roll with the punches, so to speak. Yes, you are playful, and yes, you are playful TODAY, but you may go too far, Gemini. Sometimes you don't know when to stop, and today might be one of those days.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.