The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 4, 2022

With a Taurus Moon square Pluto as our main cosmic influence today, we should be seeing a lot of stubborn behavior.

While Taurus is known to impart laziness, Pluto is there to make sure that laziness turns into obstinance.

Now, all of this might not be that bad if we accepted our situations and just went with the flow, meaning, if we feel stubborn and simply not into it it would be just fine. We'd miss out and we'd be happy to do so.

That's where things change up. And why?

Because for all of our cool, calm, collected stubbornness, there is someone there, hovering over our heads, insisting that we get up and do something. Wow, so this is life as an adult?

We still get yelled at. We still get told what to do. That is how this day turns into a rough one; we don't get to relax. And kicking back? Even if we try, there will be someone to get in our way.

One would think it would be a simple request, to just be left alone and in one's own world. After all, we're not hitting anyone, nor are we interfering in anyone else's business.

Yet, somehow, certain zodiac signs become the focal point for the wild energies of other people, and if kicking back, relaxing, and spending some quality time alone, being a lazy bum is what we want, then understand this.

It's not happening. Moon square Pluto wants you to get a move on. Gee, thanks, Pluto.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 4, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As soon as December began, you talked yourself into the idea that having one big long vacation on the couch, from here to the beginning of the new year would be just what the doctor ordered. You love December for that reason; it's official downtime, all over the world.

Well, at least, to you it is. And with the Moon in your zodiac sign of Taurus, you feel only too keen on kicking back. You have very little to do in terms of obligations, and besides, it's Sunday, and you should be able to blob as hard as you please.

That would be nice but it just so happens that you DO have an obligation on this day, and your big dream of bobbing around like a potato pancake may just end up flipped on its side. No blabbing for you, Taurus. Pluto is in the mood to taunt you. What are you going to do about it? Huh? Huh? Huh?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You run the risk of taking things way too out of hand, today, and this is because your peace is about to be disturbed. You need your peace, and while that sounds obvious, in your case, you feel like you are so overworked and underpaid that when you get a chance, like today, to be at home, doing nothing that is your sacred space.

With the Taurus Moon square Pluto, your sanctuary will be under attack; meaning, there will be guests.

Yes, guests! Unexpected human beings who think they are bringing good cheer, and yet, all they are doing is invading your space. You do not appreciate the mob scene that has suddenly taken over. You wanted one day off, and you didn't get it. Now, you're really in a foul mood. So sorry, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being as independent and free-spirited as you are, Aquarius, you wouldn't necessarily think that a person like you would allow themselves to become so irate and nervous over something like a change in plans, and yet, here we are today, and guess who's freaking out?

You, Aquarius. That little change of plans comes courtesy of Moon square Pluto, a transit that is notoriously associated with chaos and interruption.

You had something in mind today; you'd been looking forward to it, in fact, you had become attached to the idea of it — whatever 'it' is — and now that you can't have what you want on this day, you might feel like exploding.

How can something so perfectly plan to fail so epically? Pluto is cute like that; it never goes light. Your best bet for today, Aquarius, is to let it pass, knowing that whatever it is you didn't get to do today, will be something you can attempt another day. Nothing is lost.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.