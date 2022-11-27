The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Long-Term Relationship During Moon Sextile Venus On November 28, 2022

November 28, 2022, brings us the lovely (and talented) Moon sextile Venus, and it actually does have a talent: it helps bring people together.

But there are conditions involved; the kind of togetherness we're looking at today is the kind that signs up for a lifetime commitment.

This is no casual thing we're looking at today, though lightness and levity are definitely a part of it. What we're receiving today is the gift of foresight; we see the future and it is good.

This transit, Moon sextile Venus, emphasizes beauty. We tend to be more open during this time, and we accept that things really can be created in goodness.

Beauty is all around us, and while sometimes we cannot see it at all, due to the very real struggles that accompany our daily lives, today is one day where the beauty in our lives is inescapable.

We may find ourselves gawking over the flawlessness of our partner on this day, and while that may sound a little funny, let's put it this way: when we first meet our partner, we become entranced by them.

No matter what they look like, we tend to see only beauty.

This day replicates that kind of feeling. We will be adoring our partner's visage, honoring their physical presence, and we will be just as complimentary as we can be. Hey, flattery gets us everywhere, right? Right!

The three zodiac signs who are ready for a long-term relationship during the Moon sextile Venus on November 28, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you are ready for a long-term relationship, it's because you've vetted this person to the utmost and you've decided that they passed all the tests. You are now ready, and so are they. It might be your first one, too, or at least the first of its kind.

Transit Moon sextile Venus puts you into the right frame of mind for taking this kind of thing seriously, as you never really did until now. That says a mouthful about your partner, because if you're willing to go through life with this person, then they better be fantastic in just about every department.

Trust issues have always kept you back, but you feel brave now and you know that if you don't just say YES, then you'll miss out on the experience of having a long-term relationship. Go for it, Taurus. You are meant to do this.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've always been up for a long-term relationship; it's just about finding the right person to make such a decision worthwhile. You've tried so many times before, figuring that if you put in the effort, you can't go wrong. Unfortunately, you could go wrong and you did go wrong, but you feel much differently about the person you are with now.

They seem calmer than the others; less prone to be dramatic or overly passionate. You have been looking for someone with a backbone; someone who can experience life without breaking in two. Yes, you have always needed a strong person by your side, and now, you have one.

The next question is, will you accept this person as someone you can live with until the end of your life? You may want to take that chance, Virgo. It's good to trust, and it's great to try.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Quick love affairs or fun flings are exactly the things you cannot stand. You are in it to win it, and if 'it' isn't about monogamy or total commitment, then you are nowhere to be found. This also implies that you need someone who is just like you; someone who believes in the integral unit, the yoke of togetherness, the couple that transcends definition.

You want a life partner that you can trust until your last days on earth, and you have that person right in front of you. You can trust them, Pisces, and if you get the feeling that this might be the one then you better pounce on that, right now. People come and go, Pisces.

If you find someone who is obviously 'the one' as it would stand during Moon sextile Venus, then grab hold of them and never let them go.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.