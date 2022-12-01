The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During Sun Trine Moon On December 2, 2022

Sun trine Moon is THE TRANSIT for good luck and great confidence. We are at home during the Sun trine Moon, as these two celestial bodies are the ones we are most familiar with.

We've been reacting and relating to lunar transits forever, and we all love the healing effects of the Sun. When cosmic bodies trine each other, it's never a bad thing, and today's astral lineup was made for love, and for taking chances.

Certain zodiac signs in astrology may find that their confidence levels are through the roof today, and for those of us who have had something on our minds where our love lives are concerned, today might just be the day when we do something utterly wacky today is the day we risk everything for love.

Sounds dramatic? Heck yeah, it certainly is.

But it's the kind of drama that creates incredible memories. Today is the day we go all out for the one we love; we risk it all because we believe we will be successful.

We won't be questioning the feeling of luck or confidence today, as we can't help but feel positive about things, thanks to the Sagittarius Sun. So, if you're up for it, go ahead and take that chance.

What is this life if it's not for taking risks and boldly going where no one has ever gone before? For the sake of love, we will take that chance. For the sake of the one we love, we will risk it all, because on some deep level we know it's all going to work out.

The three zodiac signs who risk everything for love during Sun trine Moon on December 2, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's now or never; that's how you feel. You've been handed an opportunity to be with the person you love, but there are conditions, and those conditions may require you to do something drastic like relocate, or something equally as radical.

You love your person and while you want to be with them forever, you aren't sure if you can handle the stress of that much change. That is until you are bitten by the Sun trine Moon bug, which will launch you into a state of pure, fearless drive; you see the future and it is filled with joy.

You want a piece of that, and you figure that if you don't move now, you'll stagnate in fear, forever. You put yourself to the test during this transit, and you also show yourself that you are willing to take risks, not knowing the outcome. That's brave, Taurus and that is what you are. Brave.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have heard the stories of what is most important in life, and all of it seems like a fantasy to you. There is only one thing that is ultimately important to you, at this point in your life, and that's to be with your partner, no matter what.

You don't care about money, even though you recognize its value, and you don't care about what other people think of you.

You think only of your mate, and they have made it known to you that they are well worth the emotions you invest in them. For this person, you are ready to risk it all, and that could mean a lot. No one is asking you to risk anything, and in your mind, that is why your relationship has dimmed over the years.

There is excitement and newness in taking risks, and during Sun trine Moon, you will see nothing as too scary to take on. You will take it ALL on because you believe in the love you've found and you are willing to risk it all for love's sake.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'd rather stick with the plan and make no provisions for surprises, but you know what they say about plans? We make them and God laughs. So be it, let there be laughter because, on this day, things change up a bit for you, Pisces.

Your partner means the world to you, but they need something from you that you weren't prepared for, and that is understanding. they need their space, and while that phrase may strike terror in your heart, do not worry the space they need is personal; they only need you to grant them the time they need to become a better person for you.

Because you believe in this love, you will give them what they want. You will risk it all, not knowing the outcome, simply because you really do want to try, and during Sun trine Moon, trying always becomes a positive experience.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.