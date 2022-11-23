The 3 Zodiac Signs With Family Drama During The Moon Sextile Saturn On November 24, 2022

There are certain transits that occur in the cosmos, and by the time their influence reaches us, all that energy does is stir things up.

Saturn transits are troubling as they tend to go negative before they even reach us, but Moon sextile Saturn has an especially weird side-effect for us to experience, and oddly enough, it is the giver of drama.

On this day, November 24, 2022, we will be overreacting to the things and people that are closest to us, namely family.

We can't help it or, at least certain zodiac signs in astrology cannot help it; we will be poking and prodding our family members, trying to engage them in a 'friendly' spar-around-the-block. It really doesn't matter what's behind it all, as there's always 'something' behind the actions of a person who stirs up drama where there is no need for it.

During the Moon sextile Saturn, we just want to see if we can get a reaction; we're bratty and insensitive during this transit. We just want to see if we can get a rise out of some family member who ordinarily doesn't rise for any occasion.

And, we will be yelled at. As if we are children, which, we are, in this case. We may love our parents or cousins or siblings, etc., but that really isn't the point today; we're out for a fight and we won't take no for an answer.

Being that Saturn is the planet of NO, we should be hearing plenty of that word on this day. So, for those of us who insist on stirring up drama and frantic energy with our families, know this: we will be told to stop again and again. Will we stop? Will we heed that guidance and just quit the drama? We shall see.

The three zodiac signs with family drama during the Moon sextile Saturn on November 24, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is an old hat for you, Aries, meaning, you've stirred up drama in the family before and you'll do it again just because you can. Your attitude in life is one of self-protective determination; you believe in yourself to such a degree that you refuse to practice discretion.

Because you think you are always right, you force your opinion on others, and let's face it — you love to rock the boat. Your family expects this kind of theatrical behavior from you, but that doesn't mean they like it.

They 'expect' it and so when you do stir drama, they shrug and sigh, knowing this isn't going to stop until you get them all to cry, "uncle!" You are so pushy at times, and with Moon sextile Saturn as your backup, you'll boldly go where no family member has gone before: straight to the Drama Nebula, where you will verbally duke it out with every member who dares to interact with you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ordinarily, you like to stay away from family drama, but the weird thing about you, Cancer, is that while you pretend to be the pacifist of the group, you have a side to you that is pure passive-aggressive energy, and today is the day you'll see much of that come into the light.

Today, during the Moon sextile Saturn, you will feel as though you've been slighted in some way, by some family member. Rather than confront them head-on, you'll keep on dropping hints, and the more hints you drop, the more hostile you'll become.

It's as if you can't just stir your drama up in truth, you have to make it look like you really don't care. Your truth is that you are angry. Your lie is that "it's all OK." The more you say, "It's OK," the more your family will know that it's anything BUT OK. Still, you need the drama, so you might as well make it last as long as you can.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When drama comes to town, you usually close up shop; you are the person who shuts down emotionally and pays no mind to the theatrics created in family situations. During Moon sextile Saturn, you'll be dragged back into one such family drama, and for some reason, you'll feel obligated to be the peacekeeper.

This will have you asking yourself if you even care enough to keep the peace, which, upon further inspection will reveal that, no, you don't care enough.

You have made it known that you are not as drawn into the family drama as they might think, and yet, there you are, in the heart of it.

So, with all of your steely reserve, you still, somehow, manage to be in the middle of the drama which makes a person think: if you're so detached, then why are you there in the first place? Your lack of concern is an act, Sagittarius. You want the drama and that is why it is there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.