The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, November 21, 2022

After yesterday’s shift of Vesta into Pisces and the influx of Sagittarius energy coming in, you are craving newness, not just within life, but also within your own self as well.

Today marks the beginning of the Sagittarius Season, which means today is the last of the Scorpio Season until next year.

An important theme of Sagittarius is new beginnings, but with Scorpio, it is the shed and release which will allow that to happen.

The energy today is especially reflective of this as the Moon shifts into transformational Scorpio bringing the Sun and Moon together in this powerful sign.

This is a sign from the universe.

The Sun represents your external self, while the Moon rules your emotions and inner world.

Together both in Scorpio today, on the last day of the season as the Sun moves through the final degrees of this water sign, it is time to take stock to make sure that you are released what you were meant to so that you can embrace the beauty and expansiveness of Sagittarius Season.

Scorpio Season was one that held both eclipses, as well Saturn turning direct while Mars turns retrograde.

It was a time of truly dramatic shifts within your life that were meant to help you become more aware of your lessons so that you could release the parts of yourself and life that you have already outgrown.

This is the nature of Scorpio and today seems like the perfect time to reflect deeply and make sure that you are honoring the important shifts within the universe that will allow you to move into newness.

So much has and already is changing in the next few months it is important to remember that holding onto anything will only ever take you away from where you are.

In just a few days Jupiter turns direct in Pisces, not only giving you a second chance at themes from the beginning of the year but also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as Jupiter, Neptune, Vesta, and Juno all congregate in this intuitive and spiritual water sign.

Occurring during Sagittarius Season it is a sign that the way through what you are enmeshed within right now, is found within.

Your emotions become your compass of truth.

Your heart shows you the way forward and the universe proves that anything is possible for those brave enough to believe that it is.

On the last day of this important season make sure that you have taken the hints from the universe and shed whatever you need to, so that beginning tomorrow you truly can focus on the future that you want to bring into existence.

Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius are so close right now, they are acting as one.

This helps you feel more optimistic as well as adaptable when it comes to facing things in your own life.

It is never easy to have hard conversations, to let go, release, or even transform something within your life, however, as you do you create the space and opportunity for the newness that you are seeking.

The energy that is calling to you with the promise that the future will not be anything like the past.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Monday, November 21, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This has been a powerful season for you and today is the final one to take stock of all that has happened. Sometimes, you can find such great depth in things that you do not always release what no longer serves a purpose.

Either because you are able to extract an intense feeling, or lessons are still unraveling, although you are the sign of transformation itself, you can find difficulty with this practice.

With the eclipses being in your zodiac sign and Taurus this cycle, you are meant to cross important thresholds of growth. To do this, you really need to embrace the newness that is coming in. Today can bring some important reflection about this process which will help guide you forward into a brand-new season.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are always in the pursuit of truth and new adventures, but sometimes you can try to move into the next chapter without adequately wrapping up the one that you are in.

This is a part of growth and of being able to align your life to the next level. Mercury and Venus are already in your zodiac sign helping you to see what is just on the horizon, but for now, you also have to deal with what is right in front of you.

Take today to make sure that you are handling things in your life differently than before. This release may especially be a part of your romantic and home life as these themes are heightened right now for you. By taking care of what needs to be done tomorrow, you pave the way for the magic to start pouring in.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sagittarius energy rules your home and family life. As you are feeling an influx of Pisces energy activating your romantic life, you also are seeking change in your personal life.

Part of this may be about you advocating better for yourself and your needs, but you also may need to reflect on if your current situation actually reflects the path that you have been dreaming of. Any beginning is one to be excited about, it is just that oftentimes you do not allow yourself to as it feels like you are losing something as well.

There is no real loss but others perceive that something will negatively affect you. Space is always a positive thing because you have an opportunity to recreate your life. Today as you move through the last day of the Scorpio Season, get clear on what in your personal life you need to clear out so that space is made for you to start creating.

