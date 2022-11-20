The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 21, 2022

As the Moon enters Scorpio it will square the Moon, giving us a day of pushy attitudes and a lot of "I'm right, you're wrong."

No matter what the topic is, there are folks here today who will find issues with it. And for the rest of us, we'll be there to hear and experience all of it, from the first hint of judgment to the last outrageous complaint.

And because we also are Mercury conjunct Venus, there's a really good chance that the 'topic' will be 'our relationship.' That's right, signs, it's confrontation time in the household, and who doesn't love that? (Not)

If there could be a stereotypical scene created from the variables mentioned here, it would be that of the annoying mother-in-law who interferes and manipulates her way to the children.

While this is a nasty example and is not intended to jab at mothers-in-law, we all do know what this represents: the familial nerve is taken to an extreme degree — the kind that ends up either hurting people, angering them or simply alienating them.

And so on this day, November 21, 2022, we will see the nerve of family members as they take liberties that are not theirs to take. We will see problems come up between siblings, as well as how the youngest members of the family are wrongly influenced.

This is the day when we really do say to ourselves, "I wish my family would just BUTT OUT." Point blank. It's real.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 21, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might not get hit with the 'family knows best' stick today, but you will have the option of hanging out with them or simply avoiding them altogether and you will definitely choose not hanging out as the preferred option.

You will also hear about it later, but you'll take your chances, as the idea of having all those people tell you their opinions of you and how you should be doing this, that and the other thing makes you want to puck your own eyeballs out.

You'll travel on your own road today, but the pangs of guilt will ride with you throughout the day. It's ironic and 'funny' as you aren't into being with your family at all today, and yet, you can't shake the feeling that now they're all going to judge and condemn you for your choice to be away from them. Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em, it seems.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Family, to you, means the people you've chosen to be in your life, and not necessarily the kind that relates to you through blood. You have always craved the family of friends over your own family, and the more this goes on, the more it feels like the only way for you.

On this day, however, you won't be able to shake the feeling of a certain family member, out there, 'calling you.'

You've had bad blood with certain people in the family, and you try to convince yourself that they mean less than very little to you, and yet, you can't stop thinking about this one person. What makes today hard for you is that you may actually try to reach out to that person only to confront your own cowardice and inability to be part of any kind of confrontation.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't have anyone in your family that you speak to on a regular basis outside of that one person, and that one person is the very person who gets on your nerves more than anyone alive.

It's a real love-hate relationship as you both seem to use each other as verbal punching bags. Today will have you finding offense at just about everything they do and say, and in a way, you'll be right to feel offended as every word out of their mouth seems to be a put-down or a back-handed compliment.

You're just not in the mood to be kicked around today, but that doesn't mean you're not going to stick around for more and more. You will stick around because there's something this person has over you that keeps you there and it isn't love. Ask yourself, "Why do I stick around for this punishment if I don't want it?" Is it their money? Be honest.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.