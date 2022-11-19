The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 20, 2022

Between the transits of the Moon trine Saturn and Moon trine Mars, both arriving on November 20, 2022, we should be seeing a whole lot of toe-to-toe arguments, all heated, all ridiculous, and all powered by the mighty human ego.

Today should be called "Between a rock and a hard place" Day because Mars's energy will have us wanting to fight until we break apart, and Saturn's energy will have us going nowhere with whatever it is we feel the need to fight about.

Today we get nothing for our efforts. We are passionate and feisty and we might as well be banging our heads into the walls for all that passion is worth.

The Moon trine Mars affects certain zodiac signs in negative ways, mainly bringing out the side of us that wants to fight just for the sake of fighting. And with Saturn in the mix there, it's almost as if we want to run ourselves into the ground. We just don't know when to stop.

So, here we are, the pawns of two major planetary influences, both at their worst, and what will we do? We will survive, that's what.

Days like this happen and we can't let them rule our lives. We will battle it out today, and we will forget it. We can't take today too seriously. We may make fools out of ourselves on this day, but if we do, know this: the only thing left for us to do is laugh at ourselves. Laughter is the remedy for days like today.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been here before and you'll be here again, so why bother getting too uptight about it? What this refers to is your natural inclination to outdo just about anyone who comes up with information that you find interesting but incorrect.

You just can't sit still until things are made 'right' and you feel that that is practically your job on Earth: to be the one who teaches everyone what is right and what is wrong.

While you may definitely be very smart, even wise, you are also way too pushy for anyone to take seriously, and even when people want to hear what you have to say, you turn them off by overdoing it.

During Moon trine Mars, you become a little 'too' Aries, and that means you get pushy, insistent, and ultimately unlikeable. It will pass.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you get turned off, you walk away and you don't even leave room for a rebuttal. This means that on this day, something will disappoint you. You won't be angry, but you will not want to sully yourself another second with the nonsense that seems to be demanding your attention.

You are a snob today, Sagittarius, and while you feel justified in feeling the way you do (you are justified) you aren't kind in the way you go about showing your disapproval.

Saturn's energy brings out the elitist side of your nature and makes you come across as a royal snob. You don't care how you come across, as long as you get yourself the heck out of there. Today is rough because you will feel the pain of your own actions as others reject you in turn.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This day looks harsher than it actually is, which means you will need to restrain yourself when speaking to people who get on your nerves. You could literally turn this day into a nonstop war of words, which means you need to work on both discretion today, and timing.

Yes, you are annoyed by people you consider to be incapable of doing their jobs, and if you have your way, you'd have them all fired.

You simply cannot deal with ineptitude on this day, and that is because Moon trine Saturn energy is working your last nerve.

You can make this day a lot easier on yourself if you understand that this isn't going to last forever and that if you take it all less seriously, you'll have a healthier day in the long run. None of this is important enough for you to tear your mind to spread over, Capricorn. See if you can let it pass. Forgive your friends, as well as your co-workers. It's all OK.

