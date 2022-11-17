The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 18, 2022

Don't be surprised if someone tells you to shut up today, and even though that sounds rude and a bit harsh, the real problem with today is that we may just deserve to be told to put a lid on it.

We're looking at the effect of Moon square Mars when placed in orbit with the Sun sextile Pluto. This double whammy of transits is here to test our patience.

It's going to feel as though there's always someone around to 'dare' us into some kind of action, and this action will result in us cursing everyone out. Mars, you wacky warrior, you, why are you always messing with our heads?

Sun sextile Pluto isn't really much better as this is the transit that will make us feel justified in our actions, even if those actions are wrong. That's where the spewing starts: we will fight back with hurtful words on this day, and it's almost a guarantee that our words will find a way to hurt us, in return.

What's worse is that even if we recognize that we've perhaps gone too far, we'll simultaneously know that we've taken it all too far. No going back on this one, signs.

So, for all of us who might be considered blowhards, we will see our day rise and fall today, November 18, 2022.

The transits dictate our moods, and this is starting to look like it might be best if we just put a muzzle on it; we are dangerous with expressions today. We say all the wrong things and we may even hurt someone.

Reel it in, signs. Don't let the whim of the moment ruin a friendship, or worse, an opportunity that could lead to bigger, better things.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 18, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are someone who begs people on a regular basis NOT to take your words seriously as you know you tend to speak out of impulse and oftentimes without thinking things through.

While this may sound like a good way to relinquish responsibility for what you say and therefore what you 'hurt' with, you may find out today that you can't just spew things out and then take them back when it feels uncomfortable to another.

You see that you hurt people with your words, but not only that, your words make people change their minds about things, and on this day, you will notice that there's one person in your life who did not take your words lightly, nor did they just assume you were kidding.

During Moon square Mars, you will notice that you no longer can just blurt things out without taking responsibility for them. What makes this day rough for you is the idea that you can't just 'unsay' something, and this will be a big lesson for you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Whenever you get a transit like Sun sextile Pluto, it's like every fiber in your Scorpio being comes alive; you're ready for anything, and on this day, you may just bite off more than you can chew. Because this day is going to enliven you to a degree, you may find that you're feeling creative you will look for a challenge.

When the interesting challenges don't happen, you'll look to make one of your own, and that will more than likely turn into you picking a fight with someone close to you, simply because you need someone to argue with.

You are a ball of wild and creative energy today, but you need an outlet, and not having one or finding one is what's going to set your day on its ear.

Throw in Moon square Mars and your little Scorpio heart will get its fill of hostile actions and a nasty word or two...for good measure.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's all about the frustration today, and while you like to think of yourself as a relatively drama-free person, today may have you thinking otherwise. Seems that when you don't get what you want, you get snarky. You might just find yourself riding that high horse again today, which feels good, but looks like you are a snobbish fool.

Moon square Mars may have you up against a friend of yours on this day, and when they show their 'side', you'll show yours and the hostility and anger you feel towards them lifts your restrictive filters when it comes to how you communicate with them.

Before anyone knows it, you'll come down hard on this person, and your words will be scathing and somewhat unfair. What really makes this day so rough for you is not the fact that you're angry or hostile, it's that you consciously know you're doing the wrong thing and that you are also possibly hurting someone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.