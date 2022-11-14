The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 15, 2022

On November 15, 2022, our Moon is square Uranus and opposite to Saturn. And that basically spells trouble for the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes...but only if we feel we cannot bend.

We need to flow with the tide today or we will find ourselves fighting the pressure of so many things that mean to take us down.

It's hard to deal with Uranus and Saturn's energy at the same time; it's as if we're being told to stop and go again and again and again. It will be tiring, but only if we succumb.

Today comes with a flavor to it; everything we see, do and experience will be spiced with doubt. Doubt is the seasoning here, and it will insidiously find its way into just about everything we do.

Moon opposite Saturn is no lightweight transit; it's here to upset us, but we have to keep in mind that this is temporary. If we know that tomorrow is going to be just fine, then why would we fear today? Keep that in mind, signs, as tomorrow IS going to be just fine.

Time is relative in this case; we know we have to get through this day, with all of its ups, downs, and confusing moments, so our best bet is to stick it out, keep a stiff upper lip and carry on as per usual.

Today will take pokes at us and we will feel it, however, we will get through it as we always do. Expect upsets, but expect an end to those upsets as well. Carry on and stay resolute.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 15, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Right off the bat, you should know that today is only partially annoying for you. Yes, you'll be dealing with that Moon opposite Saturn energy, which will restrict you and hold you back from doing something you want to do, BUT, it will also give you time to think things out, which implies that what you want to do may not actually be the best thing to do on this day, November 15, 2022.

What IS annoying, however, is that you don't like the feeling of fluctuating back and forth between ideas and decisions.

You just want to get it done and call it a day, and that's where this day becomes annoying for you; nothing is tragic or wasted. Your time is still your time and you haven't lost any of it. What is on your nerves is that you can't get a straight answer from anyone. You start the day off with such simple and straightforward goals, only to get caught up in the downward spiral of other people's drama.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What gets your goat today, Aquarius is that only a day ago you were full of confidence and ready to go for the gold, and here you are today, wondering if perhaps you bit off more than you could chew. This is typical of the Moon opposite Saturn's influence; it instills this nagging doubt into your system and before you know it, you start to believe the lies you tell yourself.

What seemed so very clear to you just the other day, now seems like a mountain that is way too high for you to climb, and you may use this day to feel bad about it.

You will also be aware of how futile that is, as you're generally a very positive energy-minded person who truly does believe that you make your life what it is. You aren't fond of doubting yourself, but with the Moon opposite Saturn, you don't know how to stop it. Here comes the perfect opportunity to turn within. Meditate, relax, and let it pass.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today brings you an opportunity, though you may want to think hard before you dive in. You'll be handed the chance to feel sorry for yourself today, as the Moon opposite Saturn will present to you a vision of your life as a victim. Because of this opposite energy, you might fall into a thought pattern today that has you reflecting on your life and not feeling all that good about it.

The irony here is that just yesterday, you were feeling awesome about everything...but that's how the Moon opposes Saturn, it 'opposes' your ways.

You never think of yourself as a victim and you take responsibility for all of your actions, so when the Saturn vibe hits you on November 15, you'll be confused as to why you feel so down, but you'll also be somewhat 'seduced' by its dark influence. Hang tight, Pisces, you know who you are. Don't lay down with dogs, as they say. You'll be OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.