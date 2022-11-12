The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 13, 2022

Lucky number 13 is here to grant the wishes of lovers all over the world. Today, our luck in love will be quite obvious — thankfully. We're looking at how the Sun trines the Moon affects us, when the Moon trine Mercury, on this day, November 13, 2022.

Today is an eye-opening day, and the realizations that many of us will share will be the ones that revolve around our loved ones. We 'see' them today for what and who they really are, and the good news is that they are even better than we imagined.

If there's one thing that will be very clear, it's in the open communication we have with the people we love, on this day. During the Moon is trine Mercury, our senses are not only sharpened, but they are also making a b-line for positivity.

We want to do good today. We have no problem saying nice things to people (yes, sometimes we actually DO have a problem being nice to others). And above all, we feel free and generous with kind words said to the folks we are in a romantic relationship with. You'd be surprised at how a few sweet words can come to the rescue.

Today is the day we look at our partners with reverence and respect. We don't want to start a fight, and we're not here to play passive-aggressive games. We want open, honest communication, and we want it loving and kind.

Our inhibitions will lessen during the Moon is trine Mercury, making it easier for us to truly share our best feelings for the person we love...with the person we love. "And a good time was had by all." (Three zodiac signs in particular!)

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 13, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You believe that you've made a wrong impression, and you'd love the opportunity to remake that initial impression as the person you've wrongly impressed is the person you are in a relationship with. It happens; we're not perfect and we do make mistakes, even with the people we are closest to.

On this day, during the Moon is trine Mercury, you'll get the chance to right that wrong and set things back in order. You are very attached to the person you love, and you do not want to see anything unravel, due to some silly mistake that was made, and because your heart is in the right place, you are able to say the right thing today, which seems to be practically magic, as it ultimately changes everything for the better. You are keen on making your partner happy, and you're willing to accept your own mistakes.

There is no more need to worry, Aries. Your partner is one hundred percent on your side. They want this as badly as you do.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will be lucky in love today in so much as this is a good day for you to find a mate, and you might just discover this connection in someone you are already friends with. Because you are blessed with the gift of gab, as the Moon is trine Mercury tends to be quite 'gabby', you'll find that every word out of your mouth is golden.

You just can't go wrong on this day, and when it comes to love and romance, you might be starting something very special today. This person that you thought was 'just a friend has made it known to you that they'd like to step out of the friend zone and into something more intimate. Well, that's good news for you. You'll feel flattered and alive; you love being the apple of someone's eye, and on November 13, it looks like you'll experience just that. Good for you, Taurus.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is the day when you get to be your best self, and wow, is that going to be a nice thing for the person you are involved with? When the Moon is trine Mercury, you feel inclined to show up for everything. You want to be kind, you are already naturally generous, and you want to show your love that you are in full support of whatever it is they want out of life.

You are even capable of putting aside your own feelings and opinions on this day, which is quite a statement where Leo's are concerned. But oh, Leo, when you're good, you are very, very good. And today, you get to show how good you are. Advice: if there's some good news that you want to share with your loved one, then do it today. The perfect cosmic conditions are set up for your success.

