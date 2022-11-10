The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 11, 2022

If there's one thing nobody likes to hear, it's the word, "no" when it's said to prevent us from doing something we wish to do and this is what causes a few zodiac signs to have rough horoscopes today.

Today, November 11, 2022, brings us one such 'no' and it will not only feel very disappointing, but it may also just cause us to rebel against it, which stands to make matters worse.

What's causing this great 'no' to occur?

Sun square Saturn is behind this dastardly deed, as Saturn's energy tends to shut down everything, no matter how much we want it. And when the Sun is involved, we see that 'no' very clearly.

While this negativity will fall hard on a few zodiac signs here, the main list of the day is about wanting to do or create something wonderful only to be held up in such a way that the entire effort becomes null and void.

This might show up as very badly wanting something, but being held back from doing it just long enough to blow your chances of ever being able to do it again. Today is about timing and resistance; we may have to push to get what we want today because as it stands if we don't, we don't get it.

Sun square Saturn may also have us feeling jealous and jealous that others DO get to get ahead, while here we are, falling to the back.

We do not want to become irrelevant, as we are starting to feel as though no one notices that we're here.

We are here; however, and we will rise above it just may not happen on November 11, 2022, during the Sun square Saturn.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 11, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The main problem with today is that you may have overestimated your ability to get a certain thing done, and when it doesn't happen, you'll find yourself angry at yourself for even trying.

You do not like to think of yourself as anyone who is anything less than golden, and so when you are in the full confrontation of your own self during a miss, you tend to get angry and project your anger onto other people.

It's hard enough for you to take the idea that you may not have been able to achieve something that was important to you, and during the Sun square Saturn, that feeling will bubble and brew in you until you can take it no more.

You are mad at yourself, and because you can't admit to whatever it is that you did or didn't do, you will take your frustrations out on an innocent person. They, in turn, will run from you, as they may find you scary which is probably what you want them to feel.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might be OK during the Sun square Saturn, but you will have to get past a few obstacles before you find yourself at a clearing. Today, during the Sun square Saturn, on November 11, you'll want everything to go smoothly; you have plans set up for the day, and you need full cooperation.

Today may present you with one person, in particular, who almost seems hellbent on preventing you from reaching your goal.

What's even more intolerable is that this goal of yours is for the good of everyone, and it trips you up to think that your good intentions are being blocked by this one person who seems to be in your way because they want to be.

This is going to be the day when you have to wake up and look at this person; is this someone you want in your life? And if not, then why are they still there, and why have you not made moves to remove them? Today requires action, Capricorn. You will need to make a move.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Oddly enough, you feel lonely today, and that's generally not a thing that's on your setlist. Still, you might not easily shake the feeling of being perhaps too alone, and it's going to get to you. What you wanted was to go out there today and be the beacon of love and light that you believe yourself to be.

Yet, today doesn't seem to give you the right kind of energy to work with, and during the Sun square Saturn, you'll feel like your positive vibe is being sapped by forces unknown.

Your problem today is that you want to be good, and nothing is letting you. Sure, you could bust open the doors and just place yourself in everyone's face, but that's not the point; you want to be a guide today, a helpful friend you don't want to have to break down a door to simply be kind.

Sun square Saturn places a very obvious wall right smack in your way. It's ethereal and belongs to the imagination, but it is you who is doing the imagining here, and it is you who feels it as an obstacle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.