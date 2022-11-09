The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During Mercury Square Saturn On November 10, 2022

It's easy to feel sad about a lot of things, and as the year winds down, it's not only easy, it's common. November comes with pressure; we're supposed to be cheery, family-oriented, and ready for the festivities whatever they may be.

This is the time of year when we want to show up at gatherings with someone on our arm so that we can 'show the world' how happy we are, and how 'successful' our love lives are.

If for some reason, we are without a partner or a success story around this time of year, we feel like we're not 'essential.' We don't feel needed, wanted or important, and that makes us sad.

One of the things that sort of jumpstarts this melancholy feeling is a transit known as Mercury square Saturn, which makes us feel as though we need to be doing something that we're not.

If ever there were an astrological transit that could cover something like, 'feeling sad about the things I don't have' it would be Mercury square Saturn.

We tend to fall into old patterns during this time, and that means we also fall into old and long-gone expectations of ourselves. We 'thought' life would be different at this point that kind of thing.

While there's no real reason to be sad, we'll find one there has to be something here to be sad about, right? Mercury square Saturn will help you find that one little negative aspect and make it into your superstar for the day. It's time to get sad, signs.

Let that be your clue as to what you need to do next.

The three zodiac signs who feel sad about love during Mercury square Saturn on November 10, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's only one reason why you feel sad about love during Mercury square Saturn, and it's because you've never felt comfortable with anyone you've been with, and you're starting to associate that with being a loser.

You've felt like this before and it brings you down, but you also know that you happen to be a brilliant thinker with outstanding ideas...it's just that when it comes to love, you don't feel you've ever lived up to the hype.

You feel sad because Mercury square Saturn taps on all the psychic traps that make you believe you're supposed to have more and be more than you already are. It's the imposter syndrome that you've carried with you for years and years, and it hasn't let you just accept that life is GOOD when you have someone to love.

Your sadness will dissipate as soon as you realize that beating yourself up over love is useless.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are definitely one of the people who feel the pressure to suddenly become a perfect person for the sake of the theater that is family, during the holiday season. It's the 10th of November, and all you can think of is the looming obligatory dates for getting together with family and friends, and you can't help but feel like you need to impress.

Ordinarily, impressing anyone is a piece of cake for you, and you joyously accept the challenge, however, during Mercury square Saturn, you'll be feeling as though you don't want to have to pretend this one out; you want to be real about who you are, what you've become, who you are with, and you just don't feel like that's going to happen.

You feel like you are up against a wall, fearful of being yourself amongst friends, and generally saddened by what feels more like pressure than an opportunity to share love and good cheer.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel sad about love on November 10, 2022, because you are comparing your love life to that of others, and as it always appears, everybody on earth is having a better time than you are. You never caught on to the fact that every relationship comes with its ups and downs.

You've always chosen to believe that everyone else has a better life than you, and that poor you must suffer needlessly, at the hands of time.

During Mercury square Saturn, you may plummet into the pit of despair, but the good part is that, while you're there, you'll see how futile and goofy it is and you'll wonder why you are bothering to waste your time feeling sad over something as dramatic and imagination-based as this is.

Let yourself have your sad time, but don't make it a vacation. Come back to us, Virgo, we need you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.