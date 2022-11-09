The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Comes To An End During Venus Trine Neptune On November 10, 2022

After the pain of heartache takes its course, it's either going to finally end, or we will keep it alive and unnecessarily hurtful for more time than it needs to be.

Heartache may be bone-deep, but the active pain of it doesn't need to last, and on November 10, 2022, during Venus trine Neptune, certain zodiac signs may just get to see their heartache finally take a backseat to everything else in life.

We hold on to our heartache because for a long time after it was created, we identify with the pain that causes it.

If we let go of our heartache, it's as if we let go of the root cause, and as we all know, the root cause is usually a person we love.

Love creates unbearable attachments that feel awesome when the attachment is strong and gut-wrenching misery when that attachment is destroyed.

During Venus trine Neptune, many of us will recognize that heartache has seen its last licks.

There is no more power in heartache, in fact, many of us, see heartache as an energy drain; it has taken an unnecessarily long time to sap all of our energy, and yet, it is quite successful at reducing us to nothing but thoughts and memories of some person from our past.

What a life. NOT. It's time to kiss those precious memories goodbye, as they have only become a burden for us, and we are no longer learning whatever lesson they came here to teach.

The three zodiac signs whose heartache comes to an end during Venus trine Neptune on November 10, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Venus trine Neptune puts you in your head, where you're not leaving until you come up with some answers. The questions here would be, "Why am I so sad" and "Will this heartache ever end?" You are also haunted by the end of the year...things have to wrap up. You simply cannot walk into 2023 with the weight of this senseless heartache on your shoulders.

You need to be rid of it as you are starting to see that none of it is romantic and all of it is a major drag on your psyche.

You kept holding on because, on some level, it tied you to the person who gave you the pain in the first place, and yet, it never made sense to you to simply let them go and free yourself from the anchor of heartache.

With Venus trine Neptune as your guide today, you will be able to see clearly for the first time in a long while, and you will be helped.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

At first, you weren't too happy about calling yourself someone who experiences heartache, as that would mean you 'feel' and you don't like thinking of yourself who is that deep. You simply like to keep it light, so that you could avoid getting yourself into situations that might create the circumstance of heartache.

And yet, there you go, being all human and stuff, getting yourself into the trouble that humans tend to get themselves into. Love.

So good, yet so...awful! The thing is, you didn't escape love.

You fell into it just as hard as anyone else would, and now, you're on the other side of it and all you can feel is pain, regret, and sadness. Well, you got yourself here and now it's time to get yourself out. Venus trine Neptune will help you transition into the state of 'no heartache.' Thanks, transits!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If left to your own discretion, you'd probably hold on to your heartache until the day you die, it's so important to you. You identify with your pain and you have let it become the underlying characteristic of your personality. Your friends 'know' that you are always heartbroken; it's just a given now.

You are no longer YOU, as you've given it all away to this pain that exists only in the past, and yet, you've somehow managed to make it your daily existence.

You will receive a universal message today, from Venus trine Neptune, and it will inspire you to let go of this unnecessary pain and heartache.

You will wake up suddenly, knowing that all the time you've spent carrying this torch is becoming time wasted. Life is way too precious to spend so much time licking one's wounds. It's time to declare healing. Let the healing begin!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.